Public Intoxication: On October 15, police responded to a call regarding a verbal domestic incident near 1st Street. Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter came into contact with Brittany Haynes, age 34, who was “staggering in the driveway and appeared to be heavily intoxicated,” according to Laughter. The owner of the property stated that Haynes had been staying at the residence, but that they now wanted her to leave because she was drunk. Haynes was placed under arrest for her own safety and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: On October 15, police responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart on Cosby Highway. The Loss Prevention Officer told police that Olivianna Keller, age 21, had been seen skipping several items while using the self-checkout register. According to Justice, Keller had been seen shoplifting from the store in the past but had never been prosecuted. The total value of the items was $8.58. Keller was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Possession of Schedule IV: On October 16, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a Honda on US 25/70. Weber made contact with the driver, who was identified as Camiele Cox, age 23. Cox was found to have an active citation-only warrant for violation of probation. Weber asked Cox if she had anything illegal in the vehicle, and Cox stated that she had syringes. A search of the vehicle located “over 15 used syringes and over eight spoons all containing a white powdery residue,” according to Weber’s report. Weber also located a baggie containing four Carisoprodol pills, a schedule IV narcotic for which Cox did not have a prescription. Cox was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Aggravated Assault: On October 16, police were dispatched to Time Out Travel Center on US 25/70 in regards to a confrontation involving a firearm. Patrolman Jordan Douglas spoke to the victims and several witnesses, who stated that an older male had exited his vehicle and began yelling at the victims after they pulled in next to a gas pump that the male was about to use. According to the report, the male went back to his vehicle, pulled a firearm, and pointed it at the victims and threatened them before driving off. Witnesses described the weapon as a small semi-automatic pistol. One of the victims took a picture of the vehicle’s license plate, which was registered to Perry and Pamela Herrin out of Greeneville. Douglas showed the victims a picture of Perry Herrin, age 61, and the victims confirmed that he was the man involved in the incident. Douglas issued warrants for two counts of aggravated assault against Herrin.
Shoplifting/Drug Paraphernalia: On October 16, police were dispatched to Walmart for an active shoplifter. Loss Prevention told police that a white male in a New York Yankees hat had taken two Cricut products through the self-checkout, but had scanned them as paper folders worth $0.25. Police were advised that the male had gotten into the back seat of a White Dodge Dart with a temporary tag out of South Carolina, and that the vehicle had likely gone into the nearby Lowe’s parking lot. Police found the described vehicle and made contact with the driver, William Rawson, age 35. Police spoke to Rawson about the incident and in doing so witnessed the described white male with the New York Yankees hat, identified as Max Michaelson, age 29, sitting in the backseat. Police located the Cricut products in the trunk of the vehicle, as well as the corresponding receipt for the purchase of two paper folders. Police also found a backpack containing several Solid State Drives and other electronics, as well as a bag containing several needles and other drug paraphernalia under the passenger seat. The paraphernalia was attributed to the passenger, Felicia Curlee, age 27. All three individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On October 16, police were dispatched to Debbie’s Drive-In on West Broadway in reference to a vehicle accident. Patrolman Paul Weber spoke to Kayley Wilson, who stated that Mary Klaus, age 51, had struck her vehicle in the rear while Wilson was stopped for a red light. According to Weber’s report, Klaus “did appear to be drowsy, had slow reaction times, and had a difficult time following basic and simple instructions.” Klaus stated she had taken her prescription muscle relaxers. Klaus performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of a Central Nervous System depressant.
Assault: On October 16, police were dispatched to a residence in regards to vandalism. Police spoke to the victims, who stated that Ashley Carr, age 31, came to the residence and caused a disturbance regarding a DCS case. The victims stated that Carr had been banging on the door, and once inside the residence, Carr threw and broke a lamp in the living room. Carr then threw an unknown object and broke the window in the door of the residence. Police located Carr behind the residence and placed her under arrest.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.