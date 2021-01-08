Failure to appear: Peggy S. McCarty, 52, East Broadway Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Monday, Jan. 4. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested McCarty at a residence on Melton Road.
Failure to appear: Joshua H. Trent, 20, Sprouse Lane, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Monday, Jan. 4. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Trent following a traffic stop.
Woodson arrest: Officers were dispatched to Walmart concerning an active shoplifter on Monday, Jan. 4. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter spoke with the Loss Prevention Officer, who advised that Taleena Woodson, 51, North Susong Street, swapped price tags on several items in order to pay less than the actual amount. The theft totaled $88.56. Woodson was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
Failure to appear: Verdie Rathbone, 40, Hannon Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Monday, Jan. 4. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Rathbone during a traffic stop without incident.
Adams arrest: A Newport man is facing a number of charges following a routine traffic stop in Newport on Monday, Jan. 4. Patrolman Paul Weber stopped a vehicle on West Broadway due to illegal window tint and an illegal license plate. At that time, Ptl. Weber made contact with the driver, Charles Adams, 50, Bogard Road, and learned he did not have a valid Tennessee driver’s license. Adams was placed under arrest without further incident. Officers searched Adams and discovered he was in possession of bag that contained scales, a syringe and a baggie with 4.65 grams of methamphetamine inside. Adams was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and unlawful removal of license plate.
Probation violation: Kenneth D. Ledford, 45, Jefferson Avenue, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Ledford following a traffic stop without incident.
Fields arrest: Officers were dispatched to Kenjo Market concerning an intoxicated male subject who was attempting to air up a tire to his Jeep on Wednesday, Jan. 6. While en route, officers were advised the male, later identified as Shannon L. Fields, 44, Mooresburg, left the scene and began driving towards Walmart in the wrong lane of traffic. Patrolman Joshyua Shults located Fields a short time later sitting in the left lane near Waffle House with a flat tire. Officers made contact with Fields and noticed he had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol about his person. During the investigation, officers located an open container of Ole Smoky Cinnamon Whiskey in Fields’ possession. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Fields and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was charged with driving under the influence and violation of open container law.
Probation violation: Scott McMahan, 41, Rice Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Jan. 7. Patrolman Chris Silvers arrested McMahan following a traffic stop without incident.
Warrants served: David Ingrim, 44, Morristown, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear and violation of probation on Thursday, Jan. 7. Captain Matthew Elliott arrested Ingrim following a traffic stop.
Probation violation: Timothy Collins, 43, Moonshine Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Collins without incident following a traffic stop.
Counterfeit bills passed: The Newport Police Department collected two counterfeit bills this week. Patrolman Justin Shelton said he was dispatched to Cocke County Circuit Court concerning a fake $20 bill. He spoke with Marie Davis, who advised a male subject came to the office to pay court fines using the counterfeit $20. Later that day, Ptl. Shelton was dispatched to Walgreens to speak with an employee regarding a counterfeit $100. Upon arrival, Ptl. Shelton collected the counterfeit bill. It is unknown when or who passed the counterfeit bill.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
