Public Intoxication: On Friday, March 18, Deputy Randy Forbes was dispatched to the area of East Highway 25/70 concerning a female walking on the side of the highway possibly under the influence. Forbes came into contact with Tonya Weathers, who matched the description given by the caller. Weathers allegedly stated that she had “shot up 13 times.” The report states that she lifted both sleeves of her shirt showing fresh needle tracks with blood coming from those areas. Forbes noted that Weathers was unsteady on her feet and was having a conversation with someone who wasn’t present. Weathers was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Capias: Deputy Joshua Smith responded to a residence on Sunset Circle concerning a vehicle theft. He made contact with Amanda Caughron, who stated that William Penn had taken her vehicle when she “left to go to town.” Caughron said she told Penn not to touch her vehicle before she left. County Jail staff checked Penn for warrants and found an active capias. As Caughron was writing a statement, Penn pulled into the driveway in the vehicle in question. Smith placed Penn under arrest for his warrants. Caughron declined to pursue chargers due to her vehicle being returned.
Public Intoxication: Deputy Alison Brooks was patrolling the area of Fine Street when she saw a female subject walking in the roadway who appeared to be crying. Brooks spoke with the female, identified as Jessica Davis, and asked her what was wrong. Davis stated that she was walking to her friend’s house and was upset because she was “scared of all of the dogs chasing after her.” Brooks looked around the area and only observed several dogs behind a locked fence. Davis was told go to her friend’s house and to not be back outside. At 12:41 a.m. Brooks was patrolling the 500 block of Old Sevierville Highway when she saw Davis walking in the roadway. She was carrying a stick and stated she was looking for her dog. While speaking with Davis, Brooks noticed her pupils were “very constricted.” Brooks asked Davis when was the last time she used illegal narcotics and she allegedly admitted to using earlier today. Due to Davis being under the influence she was placed her under arrest. She was charged with Public Intoxication and transported the jail.
Possession of Schedule II: Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Judds Lane when he observed a passenger vehicle travel across the double yellow line. The report states that the vehicle continued to split both lanes before getting back into the correct lane of travel. Damron conducted a traffic stop on West Highway 25/70 for the violation and made contact with the driver, Joseph Kelley. After checking the occupants of the vehicle, Damron was notified by central dispatch that Kelley’s license was revoked. Damron asked Kelley if there was anything illegal inside the car, and Kelley stated “he didn’t think so.” Consent was given to search the vehicle, and Damron located a small clear container in between the driver’s seat and door containing a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Four pipes, commonly used to smoke illegal narcotics, were also found inside the vehicle. Kelley was placed under arrest and transported by Newport City Police to the County Jail for booking.
Criminal Trespass: On Saturday, March 19, Deputy Randy Forbes was dispatched to Parrott’s Place in reference to a trespasser. Dispatch advised Forbes that Sid Buckner had a no trespassing status from the establishment due to previous encounters. Forbes made contact with Buckner and advised him that he was trespassing on the property. Buckner was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Failure to Appear: Lieutenant Wesley Keys was advised by Chief Deputy C.J. Ball that Pamela Renea Dockery was at the edge of the roadway on South Highway 107 allegedly eating asphalt with a spoon. Keys checked the jail for active warrants and found that Dockery was wanted for Failure to Appear. Dockery was taken in custody and transported to the County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.