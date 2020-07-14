Disorderly conduct: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Day Road and Highway 73 concerning a male subject who was walking in the roadway interrupting traffic on Sunday, July 12. Lt. Max Laughter came in contact with the male in question, identified as Joe Anthony Stewart, 37, Highway 73, who was “agitated” and said he was walking to the truck stop. Lt. Laughter warned Stewart to stay out of the roadway. A short time later, deputies were dispatched to the same area on the same complaint. Stewart was located and taken into custody. He was charged with disorderly conduct.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the area of South Highway 32 near Rooster Town Road in reference to a truck that was sitting in the roadway on Saturday, July 12. Lt. Chris Gregg and Deputy Tim Snapp found the driver, identified as Edgar R. Jenkins, 34, Wilton Springs Road, passed out in the driver’s seat with the keys still in the ignition. According to the report, Jenkins had an odor of alcohol about his person, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Jenkins and he performed poorly on all tests given. Jenkins was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Warrants served: Leslie J. Love, 41, Clear Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear (two counts) on Thursday, July 9. Sgt. Wes Keys arrested Love without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to McCowan Creek Church, located on Holt Town Road, concerning a female who was “slumped” over the wheel of a vehicle on Friday, July 10. Lt. Chris Gregg came in contact with the driver, Fronisa Lawson, 46, Knoxville, who had slurred speech. Lawson reportedly admitted she consumed alcohol. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Lawson and she performed poorly on all test given. She was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
