Theft/Vandalism: On July 19, police were called to 146 E Broadway in reference to items that were missing from the property. Police spoke to the owner, who stated he had recently closed on the building on July 6. According to the owner, Ashton Bryant had been leasing the upstairs rooms of the property. The purchase agreement stated that all property attached to the building at the time of sale was to be included in the purchase, but Bryant had removed several lighting fixtures from the upstairs rooms after the purchase was made. The owner stated that Bryant had also caused damage to the walls in several places. Damage was estimated at $800.

Counterfeit Bill: On July 20, police responded to a call from Wendy’s regarding a counterfeit $20 that had been used in the drive-thru. Officer Jordan Douglas spoke to the manager, who stated a white female subject in her early sixties came through the drive-thru in a Lincoln sedan and tried to use the bill. When an employee checked the bill for watermarks, the woman demanded the bill be returned to her. Employees contacted the police and the woman fled the scene. The bill has been entered into evidence.

