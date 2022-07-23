Theft/Vandalism: On July 19, police were called to 146 E Broadway in reference to items that were missing from the property. Police spoke to the owner, who stated he had recently closed on the building on July 6. According to the owner, Ashton Bryant had been leasing the upstairs rooms of the property. The purchase agreement stated that all property attached to the building at the time of sale was to be included in the purchase, but Bryant had removed several lighting fixtures from the upstairs rooms after the purchase was made. The owner stated that Bryant had also caused damage to the walls in several places. Damage was estimated at $800.
Counterfeit Bill: On July 20, police responded to a call from Wendy’s regarding a counterfeit $20 that had been used in the drive-thru. Officer Jordan Douglas spoke to the manager, who stated a white female subject in her early sixties came through the drive-thru in a Lincoln sedan and tried to use the bill. When an employee checked the bill for watermarks, the woman demanded the bill be returned to her. Employees contacted the police and the woman fled the scene. The bill has been entered into evidence.
Warrants: On July 20, Officer Jordan Douglas received information that Michael Campbell, age 37, was at Lucky Pawn. Police knew that Campbell had multiple active warrants for Motor Vehicle Theft, Forgery, and Violation of Probation. Douglas made contact with Campbell and placed him under arrest.
Shoplifting: On July 20, police responded to a shoplifting call from Dollar General. Employees stated to police that a white female subject had entered the store and placed several cosmetics items in her backpack before leaving the store without paying. The items were valued at approximately $100.
Public Intoxication: On July 21, police responded to a call from Quality Inn in reference to a male subject who had been trying to enter hotel rooms. Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter made contact with the subject, who was identified as Larry Galaviz, age 55. Laughter reported a strong smell of alcohol coming from Galaviz’s person and had to help him with standing and walking. Galaviz was placed under arrest for Public Intoxication and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Identity Theft: On July 21, Captain Matthew Elliot conducted a traffic stop for a light law violation. Elliot spoke to the driver, who was later identified as Daniel Messer, age 33. Messer initially gave police the name and birthdate of his cousin instead of his own.Messer was placed under arrest for identity theft. He was also unable to provide proof of insurance for the vehicle he was driving and had an active warrant for Violation of Parole.
Counterfeit/Theft: On July 21, Officer Jessy Burgess was dispatched to Walgreens in reference to a counterfeit $100 bill. An employee stated that around 9:20 p.m. a woman entered the store and purchased $27.40 worth of merchandise with the counterfeit bill. The woman was given $72.60 in change and left the store. Police received a disc containing footage of the incident.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
