March 13-17
Fred Eugene Beaver, et al, and Fred Beaver, Joan Evelyn Beaver, Joan Beaver, Jillian Ottinger, and Michael Beaver to Jennifer Jaqua and husband, Andrew Jaqua, 2nd District, $468,000.
Rising Realty LLC to Christopher Louis Weist and wife, Cynthia J. Weist, 5th District, $30,000.
Joey Scott Spence and wife, Kelly Spence to Ronald Hoffman and wife, Karen Hoffman, 5th District, $35,000.
Gordon Sexton and wife, Janice Sexton to Paul E. Vincent and wife, Nancy Vincent, 1st District, $90,000.
Cabin On The Park LLC to Brian Smith and wife, Sabrina Smith, 9th District, $625,000.
Michael S. Jardine and wife, Roxanne H. Jardine to Paul Morris, 10th District, $150,000.
Keith Traywick to Thelton M. Lee Jr. and wife, Peggy A. Lee, 10th District, $40,000.
Ricky Ray Reedy Jr. and wife, Pamela Lakay Reedy to Ian Maxwell Roth, 3rd District, $425,000.
Terry Southerland, et al, and Brenda F. Hardy, Robert M. Southerland, Blanche L. Hartsell, Luther C. Southerland Jr., Paul Southerland, and Jeanette Reynolds to Sallie Flockhart and husband, Charles Flockhart, 7th District, $65,000.
Mildred Autry and husband, Russell Autry to William David Hight Jr. and wife, Randi L. Hight, 5th District, $224,000.
Larry Dale Powell and wife, Katrina B. Powell to Vier LLC, 5th District, $390,000.
Randy Bryan Phillips, et al, and Sanjur Maria Antonia Uriet De Mendoza and Maria Antonia Urieta Mendoza D. Sanjur to Tina Adams, 6th District, $149,900.
Maple Ridge LLC, et al, and Geraldine Ridens and Gary E. Ridens to Hard Rock Construction Specialists LLC, 8th District, $36,000.
William Eck and wife, Katrina L. Eck to Mark Shultz and wife, Brenda Shultz, 6th District, $85,000.
Rocky W. David to Hector Ruben Diaz, et al, and Liana Virginia Diaz, 1st District, $40,000.
Jon A. Boudreau to Sabrina Kay Dimech, et al, and Sabrina Dimech and Caleb Hollis Sipes, 8th District, $215,000.
Barbara L. Robinson to Justin P. Holt and wife, Belgica Holt, 4th District, $64,500.
Union Cemetery of Newport Inc. to David Wadley, et al, and Elaine Wadley, 6th District, $1,900.
Union Cemetery of Newport Inc. to Steven Mark Fox, 6th District, $950.
Union Cemetery of Newport Inc. to Carmell Ivey, et al, and Joyce Ivey, 6th District, $1,900.
Willie Ray Stokely, et al, and Danny D. Zigelnik to Guy Hommel Jr., 1st District, $800,000.
Steven Conaway, et al, and Gail Conaway Cooper, Sherry Conaway Kinder, Henry Conaway, Kimberly Conaway, Gregory Conaway, Mark Conaway, and Georgetta Conaway to Stephen Dodge, et al, and Kimberlie Dodge, Jeremy E. Dodge, and Vanessa A. Dodge, 1st District, $16,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.