Assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of Old Newport Highway, in reference to a person who was threatened with a hatchet on Monday, May 11. Deputy Ethan Keys spoke with Kimberly Fine, 51, who said Chad Austin McGaha, 22, allegedly “pulled” a hatchet from his vehicle and threatened her with it. McGaha was later arrested after deputies learned he had warrants for aggravated assault, kidnapping and interference with an emergency call.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM A REPORT COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
