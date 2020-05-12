Masterson arrest: Pamela Masterson, 37, Champagne Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, May 8. Sgt. Justin Vinson arrested Masterson without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Kendall R. Grooms, 30, Balson Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, May 8. Sgt. Justin Vinson arrested Grooms without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Sheffield arrest: Sean L. Sheffield, 48, Denton Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, May 8. Patrolman Brandon Cassady arrested Sheffield without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Joseph Collins, 30, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, May 8. Sgt. Billy Woody arrested Collins without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
