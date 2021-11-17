Animals Running at Large: On Friday, November 12, Deputy Alison Brooks received a call from and individual looking to file a report for animals running at large. The caller, David Boyd, stated that he lives on Long Creek Road and his neighbor, Kevin Wills, allows several of his cows to run at large. Boyd alleged that the cows have damaged his yard along with property that belongs to Rebecca Shanor, Jake Hale, Francis Kilgore and Long Creek Christian Church. The report states that Wills was cited into court for the first time on July 22, 2021, but the charges for livestock running at large were dismissed on October 13, 2021. Brooks notified animal control of the issue and cited Wills back into court for the same charges.
Drug Paraphernalia: On Friday, November 12, Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling the area of Bluff Road at the boat launch when he spotted an unoccupied Volkswagen Jetta. Upon further investigation, Forbes witnessed three individuals burning a backpack. Nicholas A. Gibson stated he didn’t know who the vehicle belonged to but admitted to being the driver. The vehicle was registered to Aezlyn V. Mellott who Gibson stated was his girlfriend. Tyler Jacob Weaver and Rachel Mae Wilson initially stated they were never in the vehicle but later recanted their statements. Weaver was checked through Central Dispatch and found to have a warrant out of Iowa that was non-extradition. Gibson gave consent to search the vehicle and Forbes found two glass pipes with black residue inside the vehicle’s front passenger side floorboard. Also found was a bong (commonly used to smoke illegal drugs.) A blue bag was also located with a white residue on the inside. Forbes placed Gibson under arrest and transported him to the Cocke County Jail.
Multiple Warrants: On Saturday, November 13, deputies were dispatched to the area of Green Meadow Road in reference to three vehicles blocking the roadway. They observed a Ford Explorer, Chevy van and a Monte Carlo in the roadway with a male standing outside the vehicles and a female sitting in the driver’s seat of the Monte Carlo. As deputies approached the female, identified as Brandi Ellison, she allegedly put the vehicle in reverse and backed up about 25 feet from where they were standing. Deputy Tim Snapp chased the vehicle until Ellison stopped. Ellison was then asked to step out of the vehicle. Deputies learned that Ellison had five active warrants for her arrest as well as a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Ellison was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail. She faces charges of Failure to Appear, Probation Violation and Driving While License Revoked.
Leaving the Scene: Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Point Pleasant Road near Hale Road on November 13. They spoke with the caller, Thomas Webster, who said his step-father, Thomas Lee, arrived on his property and informed him that he had crashed his vehicle and needed help retrieving it. Webster went on to say that Lee was intoxicated, could barely stand and smelled of alcohol. Webster also stated that Lee left the scene of the accident in an unknown vehicle headed towards Hamblen County. Dispatch advised that Lee’s license was revoked for a previous DUI. After further investigation, deputies were able to determine the registration plate did not match the vehicle nor did the vehicle have insurance. Lee never informed law enforcement of any accident and never returned to the scene. He faces charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Revoked and Violation of Registration Law.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.