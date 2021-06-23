Order of Protection Violated: Deputy Randy Forbes received a call from dispatch in regards to a violation of an order of protection. Dispatch advised that Sandy Clevenger stated she could not go to her 1468 Lower English Creek home due to Jason Clevenger being there. Deputy Forbes verified through dispatch that there was a “no contact” order on the Order of Protection. Forbes arrived on scene and took Clevenger into custody. He was transported to the County Jail.
Theft: Deputy Rebecca Colley was dispatched to 311 Industrial Road in reference to stolen property. She made contact with a Justin Alvarez who advised that someone had broken into his vehicle while it was impounded at Malones’ Wrecker Service lot. Alvarez said that tools and an impact drill were taken from the vehicle. He advised that his vehicle was towed on June 3 at approximately 4:30 p.m. On June 18 he noticed the items were missing.
Multiple Charges: Deputies performed a traffic stop after the passenger was identified as an individual with warrants. Cory Barnett had two active warrants out of Cocke County, one for failure to appear and the other a violation of community corrections. Barnett was taken into custody at that time. The driver of the vehicle, Victoria Shults, was also confirmed to have an active failure to appear warrant out of Cocke County and was taken into custody. Deputies observed a syringe in plain view in the passenger floor board where Barnett was sitting. During a probable cause search of the vehicle they located two small bags that contained 0.5 grams of suspected Methamphetamine and two glass pipes. Barnett claimed ownership of the narcotics and paraphernalia. He faces additional charges of Possession of Schedule II and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Use.
Public Intoxication: Deputy Alison Brooks and Deputy Joshua Boyce were dispatched to the area of Dark Hollow Road concerning a male subject who was possibly under the influence. They observed the male subject staggering and dancing in the roadway near Driftwood Road. The male was identified as Anthony Howard, 33, Parrottsville. Deputies made contact with Howard and noticed he was sweating profusely and his speech was slurred. Howard stated he was walking towards a residence on Dark Hollow Road after leaving another residence on Banks Road. Howard admitted to using Methamphetamine two days prior. Due to Howard’s level of intoxication, he was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail.
Possession: Deputy Bryce Pickens performed a traffic stop on a purple motorcycle after the rider was identified as Jerry Belcher, Jr. Pickens had prior knowledge that Belcher had a suspended license. Belcher was asked why he was driving, and he stated he “had to get stuff from the store.” Pickens also knew Belcher to consume narcotics. He asked Belcher for consent to search him and was granted permission. Pickens found two needles and a bag containing 0.78 grams of suspected Heroin in Belcher’s pocket. Belcher was arrested for Possession of Schedule I and Driving on a Suspended License.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
