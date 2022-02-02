Probation Violation: On Sunday, Jan. 30, Deputy Alison Brooks was asked to come to the Cocke County Jail in to serve a warrant. Brooks arrived and served an active outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation on Erik Buckingham.
Public Intoxication: On Saturday, Jan. 29, Deputy Alison Brooks was dispatched to Victory Lanes concerning a female subject who was “passed out” on one of the video games. Upon arrival, Brooks spoke with the owner of the bowling alley who directed toward the female. Brooks made contact with the female in question, identified as Tonya Weathers, who was sitting in one of the race car games. Weathers allegedly told Brooks that she used methamphetamine and that she had been “high all night and all day.” Due to the fact that Weathers admitted to being under the influence and the fact that she is homeless, Brooks felt that she was a danger to herself and society. For her safety, Weathers was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail.
Possession of Schedule II: Deputy Alison Brooks was dispatched to the area of Smoky Hollow Way and Long Creek Road in Del Rio concerning a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, she observed a black Chevrolet Trail Blazer that had ran off the roadway and struck a tree. A female, later identified as Jennifer Bailey, was sitting in the front passenger seat and was breathing but unresponsive. Del Rio Volunteer Fire Department along with First Call EMS was called to the scene and treated Bailey. Bailey was then transported to Newport Medical Center. While on scene, Brooks spoke with Belton Tyler Smith, who advised he was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle. Smith alleged that he, Bailey and Jordan Franklin were traveling east on Long Creek Road when Franklin struck the tree. Franklin continued to drive on the right side of the roadway in the grass before striking another tree and coming to a stop. Smith stated that after the wreck, Franklin fled the scene. Smith provided a written statement and an arrest warrant was issued for leaving the scene of an accident. During the investigation, it was discovered that Smith had an active outstanding warrant for Aggravated Burglary and Theft charges. Smith was placed under arrest. While searching his person, Sergeant Dylan Norton located Smith’s wallet and found that he was in possession of four strips of suspected Suboxone along with a syringe. Smith then stated he left a few more syringes inside a mailbox next to the wreck scene. Deputies located the syringes in question and took them into evidence. In addition, while performing an search of the vehicle, Brooks located a green backpack. She asked Smith if the backpack belonged to him and he claimed ownership. Brooks then set the backpack aside in order to be transported to the County Jail to be placed with Smith’s property. However, before escorting Smith to Norton’s cruiser, Smith allegedly denied ownership. Due to conflicting stories, Brooks took the backpack to the Sheriff’s Office. While searching through the backpack for officer safety, Brooks located several burglary tools that included a wedge, crowbar, a stud finder device, Black & Decker drill, flashlight and tire irons. After clearing the scene, deputies were asked to come to the Newport Medical Center in regards to Bailey. Upon arrival, Brooks made contact with an ER nurse, who stated Bailey was in possession of a small bag that contained 0.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, eight pills of suspected Gabapentin, an empty bag with white residue, a marijuana “roach” and a syringe. Brooks then issued additional warrants for Bailey’s arrest.
Aggravated Assault: Deputies responded to Mountain Hollow Way in reference to a physical domestic assault. Upon arrival, they spoke with a Tammy Payne, who stated that her boyfriend, Brandon Jones, had been drinking. Payne said Jones began to call her names, which turned into an argument. At this time, Payne alleged that Jones held her down and began to choke her with his legs. Payne stated that she grabbed a beer bottle and “busted” Jones in the face to get him off her in self defense. After Jones got off her neck, Payne alleged that Jones grabbed her and bit her right shoulder. At this time Payne said the two separated and she called 911. After informing Jones he was under arrest for domestic charges, he said he needed medical attention because he couldn’t breathe and thought his nose was broken. Sergeant Heath Willis transported Jones to the County Jail where First Call EMS was on scene to evaluate Jones. EMS transported Jones to the ER, but minutes later Jones told the ER staff that he did not want tests done and that he was “okay.” ER staff discharged Jones and Willis transported him back to the jail for booking.
DUI: On Friday, January 28, Deputy Randy Forbes observed a white Dodge Charger matching the description of a vehicle that left the scene of an accident on the Hooper Highway. Forbes observed the vehicle swerving multiple times crossing the center line. He initiated his emergency lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued traveling for approximately half a mile. The vehicle had front end damage further matching dispatch’s description of the vehicle. Sergeant. Heath Willis came on scene and enabled Forbes to maneuver in front of the vehicle to ensure it stopped. Forbes made contact with driver, Jose Luis Ortiz Vazquez, who did not speak English. The report states that Forbes was able to smell a strong odor of alcohol on Vazquez’s person. Forbes requested Vazquez perform a Standardized Field Sobriety to which he said “no.” Vazquez was arrested and transported to the County Jail. An interpreter was called to the jail to read the Tennessee Blood and Breath Consent Advisement Form to Vazquez. The interpreter advised Forbes that Vazquez said he would not sign the form or agree to the blood draw. Vazquez was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Maintain Lane and Driving While License Suspended.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
