Driving While Revoked: Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Old Sevierville Highway when he observed a vehicle turn at the intersection of Clevenger Cutoff Road without using a turn signal. Damron caught up to the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. The driver, Charles Gray, was found to be driving on a revoked license due to a prior DUI. The report stated that Gray had been charged with Driving While Revoked six times prior. He was under arrest and transported to the County Jail.
Probation Violation: Deputy Randy Forbes observed a female walking on the side of Wilton Springs Road and conducted a welfare check. The female stated her name was Misty Green. A local warrant check was requested, which showed Green to have a violation of probation warrant. Forbes cited her for the violation and issued her a court date.
Possession of Stolen Vehicle: Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Wilton Springs Road when a passenger vehicle passed him with a very loud exhaust. He turned on the vehicle and checked the tag, which was found to not be on file. The vehicle then hit its brakes and Damron noticed the driver’s side taillight was out. He conducted a traffic stop at the Marathon Gas station on Wilton Springs for the traffic violations. The driver, George Meeks, got out of the vehicle and allegedly stated “It’s not mine, I’m just dropping it off.” Damron instructed Meeks to get back in the vehicle and he complied. Once Damron walked up to the window Meeks reportedly told him his license was revoked. Upon checking the VIN on the vehicle it came back stolen out of Newport. Damron placed Meeks under arrest and transported him to the County Jail.
Driving While Revoked: Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling the area of Highway 73 when he observed a vehicle travelling 51 mph in a marked 40 mph zone. He initiated a traffic stop and spoke with Kambrea Harrison, who stated that she did not have a driver’s license. Harrison allegedly stated that she had a revoked license due an “unknown offense.” Forbes contacted central dispatch who confirmed Harrison had a revoked license status as well as a lengthy driving history. Forbes arrested Harrison and transported her to the County Jail.
Capias: On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Deputy Alison Brooks was asked to come to the County Jail to serve an active warrant on an inmate. Upon arrival, Brooks served a Capias warrant on Ryan John Wolbert without incident.
Criminal Trespassing/Theft: Deputy Timothy N. Snapp and Sergeant Joey Owings responded to Stokes Valley Roadd to assist the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency call. Snapp Owings met with TWRA agent Chase Rich, who had responded to a call of people hunting out of season and on private property. Rich allegedly caught Bobby Joseph Burgin and Lattie Wade Burgin on property that belongs to James Stokes. The report states that the Burgins had 14 large white bags of wild moss they had collected from Stokes’ property. They were also on Stokes property without permission, which had private property notices posted. Snapp did an internet search for the value of wild moss and found that live moss sells for about $5.00 a square foot, dried dead moss for as little as $1.00 a square foot, or as much as $7.00 a square foot. Other mosses meant for landscaping sell up for to $18 a square foot. Both individuals were charged with Criminal Trespassing and Theft of Property.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.