Evading Arrest/Warrants: On May 3, Patrolman Eli Suggs initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle with expired tags near Cracker Barrel on Cosby Highway. As the vehicle was coming to a stop, a male subject later identified as Brian Cammarano, age 37, exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. Suggs pursued Cammarano in his patrol vehicle and was able to detain him near the Verizon Wireless store. Cammarano was found to have active warrants for sale and delivery of methamphetamine.
Dog Attack: On May 3, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter responded to a call regarding a dog at large. The caller, Loretta Scott, stated that she had let her Dachshund out into her backyard. Scott stated that she heard the dog yelping and went outside, where she found another dog attacking hers. Scott told police that she tried to save her dog, but the other dog had inflicted too much damage. Scott also stated she was bitten by the attacking dog several times during the altercation. Scott could not provide an accurate description of the dog, but told police that it looked like a pit bull.
Public Intoxication: On May 3, police were dispatched to Family Inn in response to an intoxicated male subject. Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with the manager of the hotel, who stated that Johnny Loveday, age 51, had been trespassed from the property after breaking into a room. The manager told police that Loveday had been acting aggressively towards other guests at the inn and was intoxicated. Police located Loveday at Bi-Lo and him placed under arrest.
Introduction of Contraband: On May 4, Patrolman Jordan Douglas responded to a call regarding illegal substances in the restroom of New Hope Treatment Center. Douglas spoke to employees, who found baggies containing Xanax, heroin and fentanyl taped to the bottom of the trashcan in the restroom. While Douglas was speaking to employees, Amy Allison, age 45, was brought to the facility from the Cocke County Jail. Douglas overheard Allison asking about his presence and found from the Cocke County Jail that Allison was the only inmate scheduled to come to the center for the day. According to Douglas’ report, “Jail records showed Allison to be housed in cell 5C but had not made any phone calls, but I noticed several had been made by Scottie Gilliam… from the same cell.” The recording showed that Gilliam had been talking to Jamie Sluder, age 45, about leaving Xanax and “a gram of each” under the trash can. Sluder was charged with two counts of delivery of schedule II, and Allison and Gilliam were charged with conspiracy.
Shoplifting: On May 4, police were called to Food City East in regards to a shoplifter. Sergeant David Clevenger made contact with employees, who stated that a man in a navy blue shirt had entered the store and concealed a wine carton under his arm as he walked into the restroom. When the man left the restroom, he no longer had the carton on his person. Employees later found the carton, empty, in the restroom. The item was valued at $4.99.
Shoplifting/Evading Arrest: On May 4, Patrolman Alex Reese responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart on Cosby Highway. Before Reese arrived at the store, a Black Ford Ranger that had been identified by dispatch was seen leaving the store and driving south on Cosby Highway. Reese initiated a traffic stop for the vehicle, which accelerated onto Cosby Cutoff Road. Reese pursued the vehicle back to Cosby Highway and eventually into Sevier County, where the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Reese was able to catch up to and detain the subject, who was identified as Larry Gunter, age 47. Gunter had reportedly taken $183.29 worth of merchandise from Walmart without paying, but had left the items at the store when confronted by Loss Prevention. Gunter was placed under arrest for Shoplifting, Evading Arrest, Reckless Driving and Driving While Suspended.
Disorderly Conduct: On May 5, Captain Donald Coakley responded to a call regarding an intoxicated female subject outside of Four Star Auto. Coakley approached the woman, who was identified as Samantha Morrison, age 29. Morrison had been beating on the door of the business, and Coakley reported, “she had slurred speech and was making incoherent sentence.” Morrison also reportedly lunged at another woman on the scene during the investigation. Morrison was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
