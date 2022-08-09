THEFT: Officer Eli Suggs responded to a report of an intoxicated female in Walmart. Upon arrival, Suggs observed Alice Vick matched the description given by central dispatch. Suggs said Vick did not appear to be under the influence, but was observed on Walmart security cameras placing items from the store into the three backpacks she had in a shopping cart. Vick gave officers verbal consent to search the bags. Officers located several brand new items that had not been opened and had price tags inside the bag. The items were valued over $700. Vick was placed under arrest for Theft Under $1,000 and was transported to the Cocke County Jail.

VIOLATION OF PROBATION: Officer Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to Food City West in reference to a female shooting up in the bathroom. Upon arrival, employees directed Laughter to the bathroom, where she made contact with Stephanie Cohen. Cohen denied narcotics use and stated that she had been sitting on the bathroom floor to “cool off”. Cohen was checked for warrants and found to have a violation of probation out of the Cocke County General Sessions Court. Laughter then transported Cohen to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

