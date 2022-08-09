THEFT: Officer Eli Suggs responded to a report of an intoxicated female in Walmart. Upon arrival, Suggs observed Alice Vick matched the description given by central dispatch. Suggs said Vick did not appear to be under the influence, but was observed on Walmart security cameras placing items from the store into the three backpacks she had in a shopping cart. Vick gave officers verbal consent to search the bags. Officers located several brand new items that had not been opened and had price tags inside the bag. The items were valued over $700. Vick was placed under arrest for Theft Under $1,000 and was transported to the Cocke County Jail.
VIOLATION OF PROBATION: Officer Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to Food City West in reference to a female shooting up in the bathroom. Upon arrival, employees directed Laughter to the bathroom, where she made contact with Stephanie Cohen. Cohen denied narcotics use and stated that she had been sitting on the bathroom floor to “cool off”. Cohen was checked for warrants and found to have a violation of probation out of the Cocke County General Sessions Court. Laughter then transported Cohen to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On August 4, officers were dispatched to the area of Food City in reference to a possibly intoxicated male, stumbling around the roadway. Officer Paul Weber said he was flagged down upon arrival by other citizens who pointed out that the male had left and was walking down East Main Street, near the Cocke County Jail Annex. Weber stated he then located Dustin Frady stumbling in the middle of East Main Street. Frady’s first statement to the officer was “I’m drunk.” Weber noted that Frady did have a strong odor of alcohol coming from his body, and that he could not stand without swaying and had very slurred speech. Weber said he attempted to find Frady a place to stay, but Frady offered no such location. Frady was placed under arrest for his safety and the safety of the public. He was then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On August 5, officers responded to West Broadway and McCabe Avenue for reference to a male lying in the roadway. Upon arrival, Officer Alex Reese observed Robert Leatherwood sitting on the ground near the road, almost getting hit by passing vehicles. Reese stated that Leatherwood had a strong smell of alcohol on him, had slurred speech, and could not stand up without staggering. Leatherwood was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail without incident.
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1/PUBLIC INTOXICATION: Officer Leahla Hance observed a male suspect that appeared to be intoxicated on Cosby Highway. After making contact, Hance was able to identify the male as Devyn Childs. Hance stated that Childs had slow and slurred speech, droopy eyelids, and a hard time concentrating while speaking with the officer. Childs was then taken into custody for his own safety. Upon arrival at the Cocke County Jail Annex, Hance noticed a small clear bag containing what was suspected to be heroin while getting Childs out of the patrol vehicle. Childs was then taken into the jail annex.
ANIMAL CRUELTY: On August 7, officers were sent to Walmart in reference to a dog in a hot car. Upon arrival, Officer Michael Robey observed a black Nissan Rogue in a handicapped parking spot. The vehicle had a brown, panting dog inside. The officers observed that the vehicle was shut off, there was no water inside, and the windows were rolled down about two inches. At the time of the incident, it was 90 degrees outside, and it was approximately 15 minutes before the driver of the vehicle came out. The driver was identified as Tammy Springer. Springer was cited into court for animal cruelty.
THEFT: Officers were dispatched to Cosby highway on August 7, interference to reports of a stolen license plate. Office Leahla Hance came in contact with Terry Williams,who said she had come out of Walmart and noticed her license plate was missing. Williams stated she had last seen it on the vehicle on August 6. She also stated that her vehicle had been parked at Lowes from 10 AM to 8PM on August 7, before moving to the Walmart parking lot. Williams noted she had been in Walmart about 35 minutes, and when she came out of the store, she noticed the plate was missing.
THEFT: Officer Alex Reese reported to call for a stolen vehicle. On arrival, Reese spoke with Joanne Baker who stated that her sister Margie Barnes’ car had been stolen. Baker stated she was unsure of the exact day she had last seen the vehicle. Reese spoke with Barnes, who was currently incarcerated at the Cocke County Jail Annex. Barnes told the officer that she had the vehicle keys in her property at the annex. Barnes then told Reese that she was up to date on all payments, so it should not have been repossessed.
THEFT: On August 7, Officer Alex Reese responded to a report of a theft. Upon arrival, Reese spoke with Michael Kline, who stated items were missing from his storage building upon his arrival home for the day. Kline stated a female suspect allegedly had a master key to his storage building. Kline stated that there were many items taken such as power tools, battery operated drills, cameras, and more. Kline valued the items at $1,000.
ASSAULT: Officer Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to the Quality Inn in reference to an altercation between a hotel guest and an employee. Upon arrival, Laughter spoke with Kevin Kirkpatrick in the hotel parking lot. Kirkpatrick stated that earlier that evening, he and his friend Jennifer Crews got into a verbal argument in the back parking lot of the hotel. He said that as he was walking through the lobby, he attempted to apologize to the hotel staff for causing a disturbance, when the front desk clerk, identified as Richard Sharpe, assaulted him by grabbing his neck and shoving him against the wall then out the door. Laughter stated she observed Kirkpatrick’s shirt was torn. The officer then made contact with Sharpe who stated that the hotel had been having issues with Crews and Kirkpatrick for multiple days. Sharpe stated that Kirkpatrick had already been asked to leave the business twice earlier in the day and told him again after his argument with Crews. Sharped also told the officer that Kirkpatrick attempted to grab him over the counter, so he did physically remove Kirkpatrick from the hotel. Officer Laughter wrote that since there were conflicting stories, he told each party that she was writing up a report and how they could obtain a criminal summons if they wished to pursue further action. Both Kirkpatrick and Crews were evicted from the room by hotel staff. A staff member told the officer that the adults had been smoking weed in the room with the child present, and Laughter noted the room did have an odor of marijuana. A DCS referral was then made.
DUI: On August 1, police were dispatched to the area of West Highway 25/70 near Clayton Homes in regards to a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole. Upon arrival, Patrolman Paul Weber saw that a vehicle had completely broken the utility pole from the ground. Devyn Myers, who admitted to driving the vehicle, was standing near the scene. Weber stated he could immediately smell the odor of alcohol coming from Myers’ person, and that he observed his eyes to be watery and bloodshot and his balance unsteady. Myers stated he had had multiple drinks at the Backway Inn Bar.Police were notified earlier after Myers had been seen doing a burnout in the parking lot of the Fox and Hound and was believed to be intoxicated, but they were unable to locate him at that time. Myers was then asked to perform a field sobriety test, lack of convergence test, modified romberg test, and a finger to nose test, of which he performed poorly on all. Weber stated that Myers appeared to be under the influence of a CNS depressant and alcohol, and he was then placed under arrest. Upon arriving at the Newport Police Department, Myers consented to breath testing, where he blew a .099 on the Intoximeter EC-IR II machine. He was then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. Police estimated the damage of the utility pole to be around $20,000. No proof of insurance could be located in Myers’ vehicle at the time.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT: On August 8, police were dispatched in reference to a physical altercation. Patrolman Paul Weber stated that he witnessed Christy Sams crawl out from under a truck in the backyard of the residence upon his arrival. Sams stated that she had ran to her neighbors house for help because her boyfriend, Timothy Crumbley, was being aggressive towards her. Sams denied any physical altercation but she was covered in dirt and mud and had minor bruising to various places on her body. Sams stated that Crumbley had fled the scene after taking her phone and learning that the neighbors had called the police. The neighbor Sheila Davis stated she observed Sams and Crumbley physically striking one another in the backyard of their residence. Davis stated that Sams ran to her for help and asked her to call 911. Weber stated that Sams would not cooperate with the investigation and seemed to worry about future retaliation from Crumbley if she would make a statement. Sams did state that Crumbley often strikes her in places that will not leave marks and controls her movements and whereabouts, restricting her from leaving the residence without him. Sams denied both medical aid and transportation to a safe location. A warrant for Crumbley’s arrest was issued. He was later seen back at his residence, and Weber then placed him under arrest and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
CONTEMPT OF COURT: On August 8, Officer Justin Shelton came into contact with Devin Smith during a traffic stop. Smith had an active capias out of Hamblen County Circuit Court. At that time, Shelton placed Smith under arrest and transported Mr. Smith to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On August 7, Trevor Wilds came into the Newport Police Department regarding a custody issue. Wilds stated that his daughter’s maternal grandmother was late in returning his daughter back to him. Wilds stated he normally calls or texts the grandmother, Vicki O’Dell, after he gets off work at varying times and she brings the child over to his house with no issue. According to Wilds, when he called O’Dell, she stated that she was going to a lawyer's office so the child could talk to one. Wilds then contacted his lawyer who informed him that the party needed to follow the child parenting plan already signed in Cocke County Juvenile Court. Wilds stated that he informed O’Dell that she needed to bring his daughter back by a certain time. Police contacted Wilds 30 minutes after the set time to see if the child had been returned, to which Wilds said she had not. Ten minutes later Wilds notified police that O’Dell had arrived with his daughter and that he did not believe his daughter was in any danger, but he just wanted a report due to ongoing custody issues with the child’s mother, O’Dell’s daughter.
THEFT: On August 8, officers were dispatched to Walmart regarding a theft report. Upon arrival, Officer Jessy Burgess spoke with Loss Prevention Officer Davida Clevenger, who stated that a female entered the store and placed items in her purse on May 30, 2022. Clevenger stated that the woman then took the items in her purse along with a chainsaw to customer service to try and return the items. Walmart gave her a gift card in the amount of $156.87, but denied the return of the chainsaw. Clevenger also stated that the same woman entered the store and placed a 3 point towable hitch into a shopping cart and took it to customer service to be returned. There she received a gift card for $119.63. The store has video footage of both of these incidents.
