Failure to Appear: Deputy Zach Magouirk was sent to 114 Country View Way to retrieve property that had been stolen from another location. While at this residence, he made contact with Marty Grooms, 19, who was involved with the theft. It was confirmed through the Cocke County Jail that Grooms had an active warrant for Failure to Appear out of Cocke County General Sessions Court. Grooms was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Probation Violation: Deputy Ethan Keys responded to 202 Sulphur Springs Road along with Sgt. Zach Shelton to a trespassing call. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with Tyler Green who is the power of attorney for his grandmother who lives at the residence. Green stated that two people were inside with his grandmother and he did not feel that his grandmother was safe due to her medication possibly being stolen. Deputies knocked on the door and were greeted by Amanda Stuart, who is Green’s mother. Green stated that Stuart has stolen medication in the past. Also found in the residence was Roth Jenkins. Jenkins and Stuart were checked for warrants and Roth was shown to have two Violation of Probation warrants. Stuart was found to have two citation only Violation of Probation warrants and was cited. Both parties were removed from the residence. Green requested a report be filed about the trespassing and inquired about obtaining an Order of Protection.
Domestic Assault: K9 Deputy Jamison Pickens responded to 752 Baysinger Road in reference to a domestic where the son was “trying to fight everyone.” Pickens arrived to find the stepfather/victim Timothy Sisk, arguing with the son/defendant Edward Centers. Centers’ wife stated that he had been battling an addiction with alcohol, and came home intoxicated. Centers’ mother confronted him about it and he began to scream at his mother. The two got into an argument, and Sisk tried to break the two up. Everyone on scene stated that Center’s began pushing Sisk and trying to fight him. Sisk had minor injuries and Centers had injuries to his lip. It is believed that Sisk punched Centers in defense. Centers was arrested for Domestic Assault and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Motor Vehicle Theft: Deputy Timothy N. Snapp responded to 1002 Meeks Way about the theft of a vehicle. Emily Brooke Stinson said she was staying with a friend and that they had gotten to the residence at about 4 a.m. on May 29 and Another friend that was also staying there had had left at about 8 a.m. that morning and said Stinson’s car was still there. When the friend returned, the vehicle 2013 Kia Sportage was gone. Stinson checked and found her key chain still lying on the table but her ignition key was gone. Deputy Snapp checked with the neighbor who advised that he had seen the vehicle still parked there at about 10 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.
DUI: Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling Highway 73 when he observed a red Jeep crossing the center line and fog line multiple times. He conducted a traffic stop and asked the driver for identification and why he was having trouble maintaining his lane. Forbes detected the smell of alcohol on the driver’s person. The driver, Benjamin Perry, 27, stated that he had eight to 10 beers before leaving a friend’s house. Forbes conducted a field sobriety test in Perry performed poorly on all tasks that were given. Perry was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence. He was additionally cited for failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to maintain lane.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
