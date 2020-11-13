Sweeten arrest: James Sweeten, 35, Willow Brook Way, was served with an active Circuit Court Capias warrant on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Deputy Jessica Butler served Sweeten the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Edward Brian Baxter, 50, Elena Lane, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Deputy Jessica Butler served Baxter the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Child support: Eric Ridenour, 52, Indian Camp Creek Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Sgt. Joey Owings arrested Ridenour at his residence without incident.
Child support: David B. Cameron, 40, Riviera Drive, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Thursday, Nov. 12. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Cameron at a residence on Bullard Drive.
Probation violation: Randall Fain, 35, West Carpenter Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Sgt. Joey Owings arrested Fain at his residence.
Watkins arrest: Joshua Benjamin Watkins, 25, Vinson Hollow Road, was arrested by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Nov. 12. Constable Nathan White observed Watkins operating a vehicle on Point Pleasant Road and knew he had active warrants for his arrest. Upon stopping the vehicle, Constable White confirmed the warrant and placed Watkins under arrest. According to the report, deputies searched Watkins and discovered he was in possession of a bag that contained .29 grams of methamphetamine. Watkins was additionally charged with possession of schedule II.
Ceja arrest: A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Newport man on Friday, Nov. 13. Deputy Josh Matthews stopped a black KIA after the driver disregarded a red light at the intersection of Cosby Highway and Old Cave Church Road. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Joseph Ceja, 25, Jimtown Road, deputies detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputy Matthews reported that Ceja had bloodshot eyes and kept staring off into the distance during their conversation. According to the report, deputies asked Ceja to step out of the vehicle and as he did, he became combative with deputies. Ceja placed under arrest without further incident. Deputies attempted to administer a field sobriety test to Ceja but he refused to participate. A search of his person revealed three bags that contained marijuana. Deputies then searched his vehicle where they found several drug paraphernalia items and a bag that contained 15 Xanax pills. Ceja was charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, sale, possession, distribution or handling of drugs (two counts) and traffic control device.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Johnson Street, concerning a domestic disturbance on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Deputy Dylan Norton spoke with Dorris Shell, who said Jeremy Shell, 28, allegedly broke her phone and then struck Charles Shell, 69, in the head and face multiple times. According to the report, Jeremy Shell admitted to assaulting Charles Shell. He was placed under arrest without incident and charged with domestic assault.
Fine arrest: David Fine, 48, New Cave Church Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for capias and violation of probation on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Lt. Max Laughter arrested Fine without incident.
Child support: Steven Ball, 45, Cosby Highway, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Deputy Jessica Butler served Ball the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrants served: Bruce Hurst, 38, Cherry Brook Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Deputy Brock Hannah arrested Hurst without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
