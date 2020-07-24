Rowland charged with DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Buena Vista Road in reference to a possible intoxicated driver that struck a mailbox on Tuesday, July 21. Upon arrival, Deputy Ethan Keys located the vehicle in question and conducted a traffic stop. At that time, deputies made contact with the driver, Joshua Adam Rowland, 35, West Broadway, and noticed his eyes were “bloodshot”, he had slurred speech the report stated. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Rowland and he performed poorly on all tests given. Deputy Keys said Rowland was sweating “profusely” and he had a difficult time keeping his eyes open. Rowland was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Failure to appear: Robert Wayne Sparks, 26, Palmer Hollow Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (two counts) on Tuesday, July 21. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Sparks without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Derrick Lee Robinson, 33, Valley Walker Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, July 22. Deputy Rebecca Colley arrested Robinson at a residence on Splashaway Road.
Couple ARRESTED: Deputies were dispatched to 3294 Cosby Highway in reference to suspicious activity involving two adults on Wednesday, July 22. Upon arrival, Lt. Chris Gregg and Sgt. Jonathan Ochs came in contact with Zachary Northern, 34, and Brandy Epling, 40, who were sitting inside a vehicle. According to the report, deputies detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The couple reportedly admitted to being in possession of marijuana. Lt. Gregg recovered a bag that contained a leafy green substance inside Epling’s purse. Both were arrested and charged with simple possession.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
