DUI: A Newport woman was arrested for driving under the influence following a welfare check on Saturday, Oct. 3. Patrolman Jordan Douglas was dispatched to Eastport Carwash concerning a woman who was “passed out” in a vehicle with the airbags deployed. Ptl. Douglas made contact with the woman, identified as Dilcia M. Artica, 24, Sunset Walk Way, and noticed her vehicle had weeds and vines stuck on the bumper. According to the report, Artica admitted she wrecked her vehicle in Del Rio as she was on her way home from Hot Springs. Ptl. Douglas said he detected an odor of alcohol about her person. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Artica and she performed poorly on all tests given. She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
DUI: Officers were dispatched to the area of West Highway 25/70 in reference to a disabled vehicle on Sunday, Oct. 4. Patrolman Justin Shelton came in contact with the driver, identified as Kevin L. Carson, 44, Dandridge, who said he struck a rock on Industrial Road, which caused his vehicle to become disabled. Carson advised officers that he called a tow truck and admitted to drinking alcohol while waiting. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Carson and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Jenkins arrest: Officers were dispatched to 149 Blazer Street concerning a domestic disturbance on Saturday, Oct. 3. Patrolman Justin Shelton said he could hear screaming inside the residence. Officers knocked on the door and made contact with Christie Jenkins, 38, who said her husband, Charles Jenkins, 37, allegedly attacked her and their 15-year-old daughter. According to the report, Mrs. Jenkins advised that her husband threw her on the ground and then choked the juvenile. Officers observed wounds consistent to her story and Mr. Jenkins was arrested without further incident. He was charged with aggravated assault (two counts).
Public intoxication: Officers were dispatched to Quality Inn concerning an intoxicated male subject on Saturday, Oct. 3. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter observed Trever Lentz, 29, Lafayette, “stumbling” and in possession of two jars of liquor. Officers placed Lentz under arrest and charged with public intoxication and untaxed liquor.
DUI: A South Carolina man was charged following a traffic stop in Newport on Sunday, Oct. 3. Patrolman Paul Weber stopped a vehicle after he observed the vehicle did not have operating taillights. At that time, officers made contact with the driver, identified as Pierre E. Ohara, 26, Augusta, SC, who appeared to be “lethargic”. Though Ohara denied drinking any alcohol or taking any medication, officers administered a field sobriety test to Ohara and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was placed under arrest without further incident. While searching his vehicle, officers located an open container of alcohol. Ohara was charged with driving under the influence, open container, light law and violation of implied consent.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
