Theft: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Carson Springs Road in reference to a theft that occurred on Thursday, June 4. Deputy Rebecca Colley spoke with Bentley Collins, 49, who said two boxes of LAMACO ridge vents were stolen from the property. The estimated loss is $250.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM A REPORT COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
