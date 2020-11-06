Warrant served: Jessie D. Worthington, 29, Henry Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Patrolman Daniel Williams served Worthington the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Andy Allen Shepherd, 42, Cosby Cut Off, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Deputy Daniel Williams served Shepherd the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Steven D. Walton, 40, West Broadway Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Deputy Daniel Williams served Walton the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Tozer served: Oscar F. Tozer, 33, 7th Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Deputy Daniel Williams served Tozer the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Christopher Williams, 25, Sweetwater Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Deputy Daniel Williams served Williams the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Jason Miller, 40, Brisk Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Deputy Jessica Butler served Miller the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrant served: Deekota Price, 22, Whipper Will Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Deputy Jessica Butler served Price the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Michelle L. Murphy, 28, Bobcat Ridge Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Deputy Jessica Butler served Murphy the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Melinda Goins, 37, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Deputy Jessica Butler served Goins the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrant served: Amy Nicole Allison, 45, White Oak Avenue, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Deputy Jessica Butler served Allison the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Vandalism: Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of East Highway 25/70, to take a vandalism report on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Upon arrival, Deputy Rebecca Colley made contact with David Carver, 56, who said someone reportedly vandalized his Chevrolet Suburban. According to the report, several windows and mirrors were broken. The estimated damage totaled $250.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
