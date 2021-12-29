Aggravated Assault: Deputy Rebecca Colley was dispatched to Mountain Hollow Way in reference to a physical domestic assault. Upon arrival, Colley made contact with Jennifer Ball, who alleged that Jonathan Ball had just choked her and “threatened to shoot her.” Colley exited her patrol car to make contact with Mr. Ball, when Jennifer Ball spotted him running down a bank and across the street into a wooded area. Mrs. Ball stated that she had been in an argument with Mr. Ball when he took her iPhone 8 and broke it. She said the argument continued throughout the day and Mr. Ball allegedly body slammed her and punched her in the right bicep. Colley observed a small bruise on her right bicep. Ball further alleged that Jonathan Ball grabbed a glass candle and threw it at her face. The report states that Ball had a small laceration above her left eye. Ball stated that 20 minutes before she dialed 911, Mr. Ball allegedly grabbed her by the throat and threatened to “put a bullet in her head.” Ball was able to get to a neighbor’s house to use the phone to call 911. While speaking to Ball about the incident, Colley heard items falling at the front of the residence. As she went around the front of the home she observed a male subject, Jonathan Ball, attempting to crawl out from underneath the residence. Colley took Ball to the ground to restrain him and placed him under arrest. Jonathan Ball was transported to the County Jail and was charged with Aggravated Assault, Domestic Assault, Interference with Emergency Calls, Vandalism under $500 and Resisting Arrest.
Possession of Handgun While Under the Influence: Sergeant Dylan Norton observed a vehicle that failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 160 and Highway 321. After failing to stop, the vehicle turned right onto the highway and drove into the opposite lane of travel. The report states that the driver failed to maintain the correct lane of travel and crossed both the white fog line and double yellow lines multiple times. Norton stopped the vehicle and approached the driver who was identified as Larry Liner. Liner said he was unaware of the stop sign and did not realize he had failed to maintain his lane. While speaking with Liner, Norton detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from Liner’s person. Liner was also slurring his words, and his eyes were bloodshot and glossy. Norton asked Liner to exit the vehicle to conduct a standard field sobriety tests to which he consented. Liner performed poorly on all tasks associated with the test and was taken into custody. While searching Liner’s vehicle, Norton found an RG model 14, .22 caliber revolver loaded with six rounds. He also found a metal magazine loaded with six rounds of 380 ammo. After being advised of the Implied Consent Law, Liner refused a blood draw for chemical testing. He was transported to the County Jail on charges of Possession of a Handgun While Under the Influence, DUI First Offense, Violation of Implied Consent, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device and Failure to Maintain Lane of Travel.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
