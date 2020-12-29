DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Hartford Road near the Exit 447 ramp concerning a male subject who was passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on Sunday, Dec. 27. Deputy Brock Hannah made contact with the driver, Terry Ray Williams, 47, Canton, NC, who admitted he consumed alcohol earlier that day. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Williams and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was placed under arrest without incident. Deputies found several empty beer cans in Williams’ vehicle. He was charged with driving under the influence, littering and violation of implied consent.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to 732 Highway 321, concerning a domestic disturbance on Sunday, Dec. 27. Sgt. Jonathan Ochs spoke with Taylor Rathbone, 22, who said her ex-boyfriend, Chad Austin McGaha, 23, allegedly broke into her residence and assaulted her. According to the report, deputies observed wounds consistent to Rathbone’s story. Rathbone was transported to the Newport Medical Center where deputies learned she sustained a broken rib. McGaha fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
