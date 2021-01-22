Probation violation: Rachel Trease, 38, Eagle Rest Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Deputy Randy Forbes arrested Trease following a traffic stop without incident.
Warrant served: Miranda Foreman, 29, Rocky Top Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Sgt. Joey Owings served Foreman the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrant served: John Andrew Abbott, 30, Campers Paradise Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for theft over $500 on Thursday, Jan. 21. Capt. Det. Bob Schaff arrested Abbott without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
