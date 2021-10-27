Arrest Warrant: Sergeant Dylan Norton observed two vehicles pulled off the road on Cosby Highway on October 22. Both drivers were outside their vehicles shining flashlights into the ditch. Norton stopped to see if the vehicles were disabled and made contact with John Benson and an unnamed woman identified as Benson’s sister. Benson’s truck had apparently ran out of gas and they had just added fuel to the vehicle. Upon checking Benson for warrants, the jail notified Norton that Benson had four active Capias warrants out of Cocke County Sessions Court. Benson was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Criminal Trespassing: Deputy Zachary Magouirk was dispatched to Overlook Way on reports of several subjects trespassing at a vacant residence. Upon arrival, Magouirk found the back door of the residence was open and could hear people talking inside. Magouirk attempted to call the subjects out using verbal commands but only one subject, Isaiah Oglesby, exited as two others attempted to climb out of a window. Magouirk entered the residence and made contact with Michael McAfee and Johanna Marshburn. The owner of the residence, Gary Coffey, was contacted and stated that the most recent tenants had been evicted and no one should be in the home. Coffey stated that he wanted all three individuals charged with Criminal Trespassing. All three subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Probation Violation: Deputies responded to Jimtown Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Deputy Randy Forbes arrived on scene and spoke to two males that were in a field next to the vehicle. Sergeant Joshua Boyce arrived on scene and identified one of the males as Jeremy White. White was found to have a citation only Violation of Probation warrant out of Cocke County. White was cited for the warrant and given a court date of February 7, 2022.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.