Failure to appear: James Lee Hall, 33, Buffalo Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Monday, June 8. Deputy Jacob Damron served Hall the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Failure to appear: Keith E. France, 38, Cherry Brook Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Monday, June 8. Deputy Jacob Damron served France the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Theft: Betsy Ann Acord, 56, filed a theft report at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, June 7. Deputy Tony Bailey spoke with Acord who said a female subject allegedly stole a vanity and an antique wardrobe from a residence she owns in Del Rio. The estimated value of the items totaled $30,000. The female suspect was named.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
