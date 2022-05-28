Burglary: On May 24, police were dispatched to Five Rivers Plaza in response to a breaking and entering call. Sergeant Derek Wright spoke to the complainant, who produced security footage of a white male of slender build wearing blue jeans and a checkered jacket with grocery bags on his shoes and gloves. The man pried open the roll-up door at the rear of the building, entered the store and walked to the register. The man opened the register and stole an estimated $1,700 before leaving the building.
DUI: On May 26, Patrolmen Justin Shelton and Brandon Cassady observed a black Honda revving its engine in the parking lot of Wendy’s on Cosby Highway. The Honda squealed its tires on the way out of the parking lot, and the officers initiated a traffic stop, where they came in contact with Michael Florio, age 48. According to Cassady’s report, Florio was speaking to himself incoherently for the majority of the encounter, and appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant. Florio refused to perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. During the arrest, police found Florio to be in possession of a pistol and a rifle.
Identity Theft: On May 26, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to the area of Burger King on Cosby Highway in reference to an intoxicated male subject. Upon contact, the man identified himself as Z. Hudson. Dispatch found several outstanding warrants for that name. During the arrest, the man admitted he had used his brother’s name, and that he was in fact Dillon Hudson, age 26. Hudson was placed under arrest for Identity Theft and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Shoplifting: On May 26, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to Food City East in regards to a shoplifter. Shelton made contact with the suspect, who was identified as Daniel Day, age 41. Day had taken a small bottle of wine into the restroom and had drunk the entire bottle without paying. Shelton also found several food items concealed in Day’s pockets, including a 16-pack of cough suppressant medicine, eight of which were missing. Day was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex and was banned from Food City property.
Escape/Drug Charges: On May 26, Detective Derrick Webb initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle on East Broadway. Officers identified two passengers as Ashley Player, age 34, and Austin Fine, age 28. During the stop, police found a white plastic container that held 19 grams of suspected marijuana, 2.7 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia such as digital scales and clear plastic baggies. Player claimed possession of the container and was placed under arrest. Police also found an active escape warrant for Player, as well as an active Violation of Parole warrant for Fine. Both individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.