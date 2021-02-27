Theft: Selisa Kelsay, 34, Baysinger Road, filed a theft report at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Feb. 22. Sgt. Heath Willis spoke with Kelsay, who said a male subject allegedly stole a safe from her bedroom. The male suspect was named in the report.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
