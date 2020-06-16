Reed arrest: Curtis G. Reed, 51, Saint Heite Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Saturday, June 13. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Reed at a residence on Clear Creek Road without incident.
Warrants served: David E. Fine, 47, New Cave Church Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for theft of property, criminal trespassing and violation of probation on Friday, June 12. Lt. Max Laughter arrested Fine at Lane’s Market without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
