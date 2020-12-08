Probation violation: Samantha Boykin, 26, Grandview Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, Dec. 6. Sgt. Will Garber arrested Boykin following a traffic stop.
Domestic assault: A Newport woman was arrested by the Newport Police Department following a domestic dispute on Saturday, Dec. 5. Patrolman Brandon Cassady was patrolling the area of Hedrick Drive when he observed Teresa Creamer, 42, Knoll Drive, and Michael Tolbert, 58, arguing in front of Newport Federal Bank. According to the report, Ptl. Cassady said he observed Creamer “shove” Tolbert. Creamer was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Probation violation: James M. Keller, 30, Diamond Circle, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Dec. 7. Patrolman Chris Silvers arrested Keller following a traffic stop.
Theft: Officers were dispatched to Home Town Laundry concerning a theft on Friday, Dec. 4. Captain Matthew Elliott spoke with Mike Hertzog, who said at 2:30 p.m. he dropped off approximately 60 gym towels. Hertzog said when he returned two hours later, he noticed someone had stolen all of the towels. The estimated value of the towels totaled $120.
Burning flower pot: Officers were dispatched to the area of Senior Way to speak with a female on Saturday, Dec. 5. Patrolman Justin Shelton spoke with Annie Elkins, 67, who said someone knocked on her door and as she answered she noticed no one was there but observed her flower pot had been set on fire. No suspects were mentioned.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
