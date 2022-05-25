Possession of Schedule I: Sergeant Joshua Boyce responded to the area of Bogard Road in reference to a red truck with front end damage and the driver stumbling outside of the vehicle. When Boyce arrived on scene he observed a male next to the church who was later identified as Mark Houge. The report states that Houge was unsteady on his feet while speaking to Boyce. Hogue was asked what happened to the truck and he stated that he was driving it on Cosby Highway when another vehicle cut him off. Boyce asked Houge if he had hit anything and he stated he did not, but mentioned there was no damage on the vehicle when he got it from his father earlier that day. When Boyce asked Houge for his driver’s license he leaned up against a building and started to go through his wallet. He closed his eyes at this time and stopped looking for the license. When Boyce stated that he needed Hougue’s license, “he became scared and tossed some of his cards on the ground,” according to the report. Houge resumed going through his wallet looking for his license even though it had fallen on the ground. Boyce had Houge walk towards his patrol car and had asked if he had anything illegal on his person. Houge allegedly stated that he did not and gave Boyce consent to search his person. Boyce found approximately 1.9 grams of suspected heroin located in a pill bottle. Hogue participated in a Field Sobriety Test but performed poorly on all tasks. He was taken into custody and transported to First Call EMS, where he consented to a blood draw. Houge was then transported to the Cocke County Jail. He was charged with Possession of Schedule I and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.
Capias: Sergeant Joshua Boyce spoke with Lewis Adkins outside the Cocke County Courthouse in reference to a warrant for his arrest. Deputy Rodney Hazelwood checked Adkins through the Cocke County Jail who advised they had a hard copy of the warrant in hand. Boyce placed Adkins under arrest and walked him to the County Jail on the Capias warrant.
Probation Violation: Constable Nathan White and Sergeant Heath Willis responded to a residence on Fowlers Bridge road in reference to a subject vandalizing the property. Upon Willis’ arrival, Constable White was already on scene and had detained Brenda Shelton. The declined prosecution, but deputies found that Shelton had two warrants pending against her from Cocke County Circuit Court. Shelton was arrested and transported to the County Jail for booking.
DUI/Possession: On May 22, Deputy Alison Brooks was patrolling the area of Wilton Springs Road when she saw a grey Nissan Altima sitting to the side of the parking lot at Seven Springs Market. The report states that the vehicle appeared to have been involved in a wreck. As Brooks approached the vehicle she noticed it was still running and was missing the left front tire. Brooks made contact with Rodney Pearson, who was sitting in the passenger seat. Pearson was determined to be the driver of the vehicle. Brooks asked Pearson if he had been involved in a wreck and he stated, “no.” At that time, Lieutenant Jonathan Ochs arrived on scene. Ochs attempted to ask Pearson questions about his vehicle, however, Pearson continued to give confusing answers. At one point during the investigation, deputies asked Pearson where he thought he was, and he stated on Interstate 85 in Georgia. Due to confusing answers and Pearson not knowing his location, deputies suspected he was under the influence of an illegal substance. Pearson agreed to participate in a Field Sobriety Test and performed poorly on two tests given. He was placed under arrest without further incident. While conducting a search of Pearson’s vehicle, Brooks found a small bag that contained .67 grams of suspected methamphetamine along with a glass pipe in the glove box. She also learned from Central Dispatch that Pearson had a suspended license out of South Carolina. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Possession of Schedule II, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses or Act, Driving While License Suspended and Violation of Implied Consent.
DUI: On Monday, May 23, Deputy Alison Brooks and Deputy Josh Malone responded to the area of Indian Camp Creek Road near Costner Road in reference to a motor vehicle accident. While en route, Central Dispatch advised deputies that the driver had already called a tow truck and allegedly asked the tow truck driver to not contact law enforcement. Upon arrival, Brooks observed a black Chevrolet Tahoe flipped on its side partially blocking one lane of travel. She made contact with the driver, identified as Douglas Shaun Peach, who stated that he was traveling north on Indian Camp Creek Road when he lost control of the vehicle due to slick road conditions. While speaking with Peach, Brooks detected an odor of alcohol about his person. When asked if he had consumed any alcohol that day, he admitted that he drank one beer after he got off work. Peach further stated that he also smoked marijuana three hours prior, according to the report. Due to Peach being involved in a motor vehicle accident and admitting to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana, Brooks asked Peach to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety tests. He performed poorly on all tests given and was placed under arrest. Peach was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Driving While License Suspended and Violation of Implied Consent.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.