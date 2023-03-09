Property Transfers Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Feb. 27 - March 3Daniel Oneill and wife, Cherise Oneill to Tara Nichols, et al, and Brady White, 5th District, $264,000.Larry Strickler to Desmond Matthew Gorrell, 4th District, $7,000.Jeannie W. Hurst, et al, and Jana W. Johnson, Denise Webb, and William Ewing to Bobby S. Huff, 4th District, $30,200.Sandra D. Jenkins to Champagne Kelly Deutekom, et al, and Deutekom Kelly Champagne, $205,000.Guy Hommel Jr. to Daniel Conard, 6th District, $425,000.Derrick Woods and wife, Tessa E. Woods to George Barton, 2nd District, $190,000.Teresa Ann Daniel to Raquel Ole Paz Barcenas, et al, and Jose Guadalupe Lazaro Bautista, 3rd District, $58,000.Guy Hommel Jr. to Juston Lee and wife, Cara Lee, 4th District, $100,000.Kennith Wesson and wife, Judy A. Wesson to William Paul Southwell and wife, Cathleen Elizabeth Southwell, 7th District, $28,000.Peggy A. Bonner to R and S Restorations LLC, 5th District, $528,000.Joshua Nathaniel Steven Caldwell to Carie Cope, 3rd District, $10,000.Surya Hotel Corp to MAA Ambe LLC, 6th District, $3,075,000.David Bobby Revis to Dustin Ottinger, 3rd District, $57,000.Harry Boudreaux and wife, Frances D. Boudreaux to Wendy Mullins, 5th District, $29,500.George H. Ledford and wife, Mary C. Ledford to Timothy L. Martz and wife, Brande Martz, 2nd District, $193,000.Forest Edward Clevenger, et al, and Forest E. Clevenger to RDC Newport LC, 6th District, $667,000.Kathy Smith to George Ledford and wife, Mary Ledford, 2nd District, $90,000.Daniel Glenn Conard to Jason Brow and wife, Jennifer Brow, 1st District, $84,000.Daniel Glenn Conard to Jason Brow and wife, Jennifer Brow, 1st District, $91,500.Chad Richard Huskey, et al, and David Lee Carr to Jeffrey Thomas Scarritt Jr., 5th District, $800,700.Terry E. Fancher and wife, Beth Fancher to Roy Fordham, et al, and Deborah Tripp, 6th District, $169,500.1876 Lakebrook Circle LLC to Brandon M. Osborne and wife, Morgan L. Osborne, 6th District, $305,000.Linda Meirhaeghe and husband, Joseph Meirhaeghe to Diana Padilla, 6th District, $15,500.Jimmy E. Arrowood, et al, and Renalda F. Arrowood, L. Eugene Arrowood, Vernon Arrowood, and Phyllis Britt to Forest Clevenger, 5th District, $148,000.George Hayes and wife, Diana Hayes to Dane Edmund Korte and wife, Cassandra Korte, 3rd District, $425,000. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
