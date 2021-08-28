Misuse of 911: On August 23, deputies were dispatched to 3264 Cosby Highway for a possible medical issue. Deputy Dylan Norton spoke with Christian Ball who said her “face was melting and needed an ambulance.” EMS arrived on scene and spoke with her, but Ball said she did not want to go to the hospital. While EMS was driving off, Ball allegedly ran after them, waved them down and informed them she changed her mind and did want to go to the hospital. After entering the ambulance, Ball stated she changed her mind again and did not want to go. Ball told Norton that the lights on the ambulance were going to kill her, according to the report. After further investigation, Ball allegedly admitted to taking Methamphetamine along with Roxicodone. The report states that Ball called 911 three times within 24 hours. Ball was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Public Intoxication: Deputies were dispatched to 575 Jessica Way in reference to a male rolling around in the roadway. Sergeant Heath Willis came in contact with Edward Moore, age 36. The report states that Moore had slurred speech, enlarged pupils and was extremely unsteady on his feet. Willis noted that it appeared as if Moore had taken or used illegal narcotics. Moore was arrested for his safety and the safety of others. He was transported to the County Jail on the charge of Public Intoxication.
Domestic Assault: On August 26, Deputy Alison Brooks, Deputy Randy Forbes and Deputy Tim Snapp were dispatched to 426 Overlook Way in reference to a domestic assault between two females. While en route, Central Dispatch advised that one female had been “knocked out” but regained consciousness. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Ashley Bishop, who said she struck her girlfriend, Heaven Turner, in the face with her fist following an argument. Deputies noticed that Turner’s nose had started to swell. Turner told deputies that Bishop did not mean to hit her and that Bishop “accidentally” elbowed her in the face. Turner advised that she and Bishop had been arguing for the last three days. As deputies spoke with Bishop further about the incident, she admitted again that there had been an argument and she struck Turner. Bishop was placed under arrest without further incident and transported to the County Jail. A Domestic Abuse Victim Rights notification was given to Turner.
Capias Warrant: On August 25, Deputy Alison Brooks served an outstanding capias warrant on Dreama Lee Vance, age 49. Vance was already incarcerated at the County Jail at the time the warrant was served.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
