From Jan. 30 to Feb. 3
Linda Catherine Guzman, Trustee, et al, and Louis Guzman, Residence Trust Dated AP and Linda C. Guzman, 5th District, $205,000.
Keith Steele and wife, Judy A. Steele to Joshua L. Hatfield and wife, Leah Hatfield, 8th District, $385,000.
Jose Chavez and wife, Christelle Monique to Daniel Papa, et al, and Alyssa Papa, 5th District, $282,500.
Naomi L. Roberts and husband, John E. Roberts to Corey S. Ackerman and wife, Melissa Longwill Ackerman, 6th District, $205,000.
Gerald Parton to Mattie Baker, et al, and Warren Nichols II, 4th District, $143,100.
Marjorie H. Gentry to Hannon Stanton, et al, and Jonathan Pritchett, 1st District, $82,000.
Keith R. Allen and wife, Jessica B. Allen to Kathryn A. Glenn, Trustee, et al, and Mark Timothy Gallagher and Glenn Family Trust, 7th District, $85,000.
Rhonda Varner to Rose Ann Verzal and husband, Philip J. Verzal, 8th District, $298,000.
Harold Grooms, et al, and Jimmy Weaver, Edward Grooms and Vernon Hudson to Brad C. Dogin, 5th District, $8,000.
The Hooper House Properties and Design and Hooper House Properties and Design Co. to Thomas Malacha, et al, and Monica Regula Malacha, 5th District, $230,000.
Macy Breanne Gudger, et al, and Cody Brigman Gilbert to Ray L. Hart, et al, and Christy Michelle Hart and Hayden Grant Hart, 8th District, $80,000.
Adam Impellizzieri to Gordon Richard Grieves and wife, Becky Sue Grieves, 6th District, $160,000.
John C. Hanna, et al, Kaitlyn Hanna, Estate of Kaitlyn Organ Hannah, and Tina Ambrose, F/K/A to Craig Lee Olds and wife, Dona Lea Olds, 7th District, $47,000.
David V. Dalton, et al, and Carol N. Dalton to Brian Scott Ward and wife, Danielle Cureton Ward, 8th District, $465,000.
Amanda D. McCamey to Rodolfo Castillo and wife, Gloria Castillo, 9th District, $120,000.
Jimmy Gowan to Joseph Richard Hill and wife, Lisa Ann Hill, 1st District, $30,000.
Sandra Ball Webb to Valerie Baxter and husband, Gary Baxter, 4th District, $3,600.
Floetta Coleman to Kurt Gillish and wife, Dawn Gillish, 4th District, $375,000.
Ronnie Lee Chapman Sr., Trustee, et al, and Stokelys Chapel Baptist Church to Odean Gilliam and wife, Donna Gilliam, 2nd District, $260,000.
Andy Calfee, Personal Representative, et al, and Leigh Ann Kickliter, Personal Representative, and Estate of Sandra S. Calfee to Jennifer Calfee and husband, Andy Calfee, 6th District, $120,000.
Brian W. Esmond and wife, Kimberly Cox Esmond to Crystal A. McGeorge, 3rd District, $210,000.
Brian W. Esmond and wife, Kimberly Cox Esmond to Crystal A. McGeorge, 3rd District, $2,000.
Curtis Dale Hance to Jason Adam Velazquez, 4th District, $128,556.70.
Kyle Shute and wife, Courtney Miller Shute to Kevin Lee Hooker and wife, Terri Hooker, 6th District, $244,000.
