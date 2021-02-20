Shropshire arrest: Douglas A. Shropshire, 30, Applewood Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Shropshire without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Break in: Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Frosty Lane, concerning a break in on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Deputy Joshua Malone spoke with Cassidy Benson, 18, who said she returned to her residence and noticed a hole “busted” in the glass of the front door and a rock lying in the living room. Upon further investigation, Benson said a box that contained $1,000 was missing from the residence.
Burglary: Deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Mantooth Road concerning a burglary on Thursday, Feb. 18. Deputy Zach Magourik spoke with Sue Mantooth, 56, who said while she was inside her home, she heard a noise coming from the kitchen. According to the report, as Mantooth entered her kitchen, she saw an unknown woman standing next to the refrigerator. Mantooth said the woman offered to cook her a warm meal but shortly after attempted to assault Mantooth. Mantooth advised she struck the woman in the face and shoved her out of the residence. The woman then fled into a wooded area. The incident is still under investigation.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
