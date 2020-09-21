Sanderlin arrest: A brief pursuit led to the arrest of a Newport man on Sunday, Sept. 20. Constable Nathan White attempted to conduct a traffic stop after a white Subaru, operated by William Sanderlin, 28, nearly struck him head-on while traveling on Bybee Road. Deputy White reported that Sanderlin would not pull over once his patrol lights were initiated. The pursuit continued on Highway 25E through White Pine before making a turn on Highway 25/70 traveling back into Cocke County. The pursuit came to an end after Sanderlin ran out of gas on Interstate 40 near Mile Marker 433. Sanderlin was then taken into custody. A search of his vehicle revealed a jar that contained 10.53 grams of marijuana along with needles, bags and scales. Sanderlin was charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving while license revoked, possession of schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Probation violation: John Thomas Shehee, 32, 7th Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Sept. 17. Deputy Tony Bailey arrested Shehee without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Theft: A 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe was reported stolen to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 18. Sgt. Wes Keys spoke with Candice Scheffers, 28, Valley Walk Road, who said the vehicle was last seen at her residence. The estimated loss is $2,500.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.