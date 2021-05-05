Hit and Run: On April 30, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter responded to a two-vehicle accident on Tedder Drive. According to the report, a gold Hyundai Sonata sideswiped a Honda Civic. The driver of the Civic, Terry Hux, got out of his vehicle and began walking toward the Hyundai, at which point the driver of the Hyundai turned around, struck Hux and his vehicle, then fled the scene. Officers were able to locate the driver of the Hyundai, identified as Raymond Baker, 53, Seager Hollow Road, Sevierville. Baker claimed there was a female with him who had been driving the car, but several witnesses confirmed Baker as the driver of the Hyundai. Patrolwoman Laughter noted Baker had slurred speech and bloodshot, glassy eyes. Baker refused a breath test and was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Dispute: On May 3, Patrolman Paul Weber responded to conflicting calls from a male and female. According to the report, Keshia Cutshaw claimed that Kenneth Ramsey had come to her home and made threats to her. Ramsey claimed that he had ran into vehicle trouble on the road outside Cutshaw’s residence and was walking down the street when Cutshaw came out of her house and began chasing him with a knife. Cutshaw does have an active restraining order against Ramsey. The parties were separated; no charges were pressed.
Speeding/Warrants: On May 2, officers initiated a traffic stop for a gray Chevy Impala traveling 50 mph in a 40 mph zone on West Broadway. The driver, Scott Cushner, 49, Gilmore Road, Bean Station, could not provide financial responsibility for the vehicle. Officers noticed syringes commonly associated with narcotics in the vehicle. The passenger, Dana Murray, 41, Jefferson Diamond Road, Morristown, was found to have two active warrants out of Jefferson County. Both individuals were arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: On May 2, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter responded to a call from Walmart’s Loss Prevention Officer. The officer reported that Lisa Shults, 42, North Cecil Street, Newport, had attempted to steal a large toy car and had unwrapped a rug and walked on it. Justice stated that Shults had attempted to shoplift the week before as well. Shults was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: On May 1, Patrolman Jordan Douglas responded to a call from Walmart regarding a female attempting to steal make-up supplies. According to the report, Hope Lewis, 45, Little Hollow Way, Cosby, had concealed products valued at $36.35 on her person. Lewis made a large grocery purchase but did not pay for the make-up products. When officers approached Lewis as she tried to leave, she offered to pay for the products. Officers found Lewis had three active warrants for Contempt of Court out of Cocke County, and Lewis was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On May 2, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a Subaru traveling 60 mph in a 45 mph zone on East US 25/70. The driver, Blair Bodan, 48, Cedar Bark Street, Hickory, NC, smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking two beers and two Twisted Tea beverages before driving. Upon searching the vehicle, Patrolman Weber found an empty bottle of Alprazolam, which, by Weber’s estimation, should have still contained about 17 pills per the prescription. Bodan was transported to First Call, then to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Evading Police: On May 2, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter observed a vehicle traveling 60 mph in a 40 mph zone on eastbound US 25/70 and initiated a traffic stop for the vehicle. The driver did not respond to Laughter’s lights and continued to a residence on Daisy Drive, where he exited the vehicle. According to the report, the driver, Shawn Robbins, 52, Daisy Drive, Newport, was unsteady on his feet. Also in the car were a female passenger and a three-year-old child. Robbins was arrested for evading police and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On May 1, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter observed a silver Chevy Malibu parked in front of a closed business on US 25/70. The vehicle’s tags were expired, and before Laughter could approach the vehicle, the driver pulled out onto US 25/70. Patrolwoman Laughter initiated a traffic stop immediately. According to Laughter’s report, the driver, identified as Hannah Roth, 27, Orchard Road, Dandridge, had glassy bloodshot eyes and admitted to having three drinks. Roth performed poorly on a Field Sobriety Test and registered a .091 BAC. Roth was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Intoxicated in Public: On May 2, Patrolman Paul Weber responded to a call regarding a woman blocking the entrance to the McDonald’s on Cosby Highway. Weber approached the woman, identified as Teresa Clark, 48, Gannon Drive, Charlotte, NC. According to the report, Clark was speaking rapidly and could not provide information as to how she got to Newport. Clark admitted to using methamphetamine earlier that day. Clark was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic Violence: On May 1, Patrolman Paul Weber responded to a domestic violence call from a residence on Lower Quarry Road. According to the report, Weber spoke to Sherry Miller, who stated her step-son Dustin James, 23, Lower Quarry Road, Newport, had attempted to hit her with a recliner by flipping it over towards her. James left the scene before police arrived. A warrant was issued for James.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
