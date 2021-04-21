Public Intoxication: Deputies received a call from dispatch stating that a male subject, believed to be under the influence, was walking in the area of 989 Able Road in Newport. Deputy Randy Forbes made contact with the man identified as Zachary Hudson, 32, Vale, NC, who was speaking in an unknown language. Forbes asked Hudson if he had taken any drugs to which he replied, yes. Hudson was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail. Hudson’s neighbor stated that he also damaged her fence on the night in question. Hudson was charged with Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest and Vandalism Under $500.
Escape: On April 19, Deputy James Cupp attempted to make contact with Matthew Daily, 25, Newport, on an Escape warrant at a residence located at 1233 Evans Valley Road. The owner of the property gave Cupp consent to search the residence. Dailey was located hiding in a closet. He was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Vehicle Damaged: Deputy Timothy Snapp responded to Rankin Hill Road on the report of a vehicle being struck on April 16. Nicholas White reported that he parked his car in an open area at the intersection of Rankin Hill Road and Industrial Road at about 10 a.m. that morning, and went fishing. When he returned to his car around 1 p.m., he found that someone had ran into the right rear corner of the vehicle.
Domestic Assault: Deputies were dispatched to 2220 Kelp Road in Cosby in reference to a domestic dispute. Deputies Jessica Butler and Randy Forbes me with Angie Jenkins and Frankie Don Russell, 64, Newport, who were outside the residence arguing. Jenkins stated that Russell had hit her in the side of the head and grabbed her face causing scratch marks. Jenkins also showed deputies scratch marks on her arm. Forbes placed Russell under arrest and transported him to the County Jail. He faces a Domestic Assault charge.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
