DUI/Drug Charges: On July 15, Patrolman Paul Weber was dispatched to the parking lot of Food City East in regards to a possibly intoxicated female subject who had been stumbling around. Police were advised that the woman had gotten into a black Ford Explorer with a child. Weber found the vehicle in a parking space and stopped behind it to make contact with the driver. Weber identified the woman as Susan Daruna, age 53. Weber reported that Daruna almost struck his patrol car, and was holding a small cosmetic case which she threw under the driver’s seat. Weber reported that Daruna was salivating at the mouth and had constricted pupils. Daruna initially denied using narcotics. During field sobriety tests, Daruna had trouble standing still, and Weber reported “open sores on her legs.” Weber determined that Daruna was under the influence of a stimulant, and an inventory of the vehicle found 1.3 grams of suspected cocaine. In addition, police found 6.5 Oxycodone pills, eight Gabapentin pills, and five packs of Suboxone strips, none of which were prescribed, as well as two cut straws. Daruna was placed under arrest and the juvenile, Daruna’s granddaughter, was returned to her mother’s care.

Disorderly Conduct: On July 15, police were dispatched to Quality Inn in response to drug traffic calls. Police spoke to management, who stated that housekeeping had found narcotics in one of the rooms and that those same guests had violated hotel policy by throwing their dog in the pool. Officers Laughter and Weber made contact with the guests, who were identified as Chris Brady, age 54, and Lisa Misenheimer, age 52. Both of them were highly intoxicated, according to reports, and refused to leave the property when instructed by police. The two were placed under arrest for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct.

