DUI/Drug Charges: On July 15, Patrolman Paul Weber was dispatched to the parking lot of Food City East in regards to a possibly intoxicated female subject who had been stumbling around. Police were advised that the woman had gotten into a black Ford Explorer with a child. Weber found the vehicle in a parking space and stopped behind it to make contact with the driver. Weber identified the woman as Susan Daruna, age 53. Weber reported that Daruna almost struck his patrol car, and was holding a small cosmetic case which she threw under the driver’s seat. Weber reported that Daruna was salivating at the mouth and had constricted pupils. Daruna initially denied using narcotics. During field sobriety tests, Daruna had trouble standing still, and Weber reported “open sores on her legs.” Weber determined that Daruna was under the influence of a stimulant, and an inventory of the vehicle found 1.3 grams of suspected cocaine. In addition, police found 6.5 Oxycodone pills, eight Gabapentin pills, and five packs of Suboxone strips, none of which were prescribed, as well as two cut straws. Daruna was placed under arrest and the juvenile, Daruna’s granddaughter, was returned to her mother’s care.
Disorderly Conduct: On July 15, police were dispatched to Quality Inn in response to drug traffic calls. Police spoke to management, who stated that housekeeping had found narcotics in one of the rooms and that those same guests had violated hotel policy by throwing their dog in the pool. Officers Laughter and Weber made contact with the guests, who were identified as Chris Brady, age 54, and Lisa Misenheimer, age 52. Both of them were highly intoxicated, according to reports, and refused to leave the property when instructed by police. The two were placed under arrest for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct.
Public Intoxication: On July 15, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter responded to a call from Holiday Inn regarding an intoxicated male subject. Laughter made contact with Charles Simpkins, age 53, who was “sweating profusely and pacing outside the front door,” according to Laughter’s report. Simpkins told Laughter that people from Knoxville were “out to get him,” and he admitted to drinking alcohol and using cocaine. Simpkins told police he had a handgun in his pocket, and Laughter retrieved a Smith and Wesson 380 from his person. Simpkins was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. The next day, on July 16, police were called to the hotel as housekeeping had been emptying the room and found several pieces of drug paraphernalia as well as two white rocks and two loaded assault rifles.
DUI: On July 16, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a call regarding a possible drunk driver on Cosby Highway. Shelton made contact with the vehicle near Subway and observed the driver stopping in the middle of traffic before turning into the parking lot. Shelton made contact with the driver, who was identified as Jerry Simon, age 63. Simon’s eyes were “extremely bloodshot,” and his speech was slurred, according to Shelton’s report. Simon performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
DUI/Drug Charges: On July 16, police were dispatched to Love’s Travel Center in reference to a female subject who had passed out in her vehicle. Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with the woman, who was identified as Holly Stuart, age 41. Stuart was awake when Weber arrived, but “appeared to be in a dazed and confused state.” EMS were called to the scene and Stuart was checked but refused further treatment. Weber reported that Stuart was slurring her words, had constricted pupils, had dried blood in her right nostril, and stated that she did not remember how she drove to Love’s and that she had been awake for three days. Stuart performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. An inventory of the vehicle found a 42-day prescription bottle of Suboxone from which 31 days worth had been taken since July 6, as well as a 36-day supply of Clonazepam from which 20 days had been taken since July 7. Stuart was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Aggravated Assault: On July 17, police responded to an assault call from HomeTowne Laundry. Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with witnesses, who pointed out Justin Tucker, age 36, walking down the road. Tucker stated to police that he had punched the victim in the face and tried taking her phone away during an argument over meth and marijuana. Police spoke to the victim, who stated that Tucker had restrained her by the neck and prevented her from dialing 911 after he struck her. Witnesses confirmed the victim’s story and Tucker was placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault and Interference with Emergency Calls.
DUI: On July 17, police were dispatched to the Food City East gas pumps regarding a man who was stumbling around and falling over in the parking lot. Police made contact with Gary Woods, age 37, who fell over twice as Patrolman Paul Weber was approaching him. Weber reported a strong odor of alcohol coming from Woods and slurred speech. Woods stated that his girlfriend had been driving, but a Food City employee stated that they had seen him pull up to the pump and stumble out of the driver’s seat. Woods was placed under arrest and an inventory of his vehicle found 13.5 grams of suspected marijuana, as well as 10 Alprazolam pills for which Woods did not have a prescription.
DUI/Disorderly Conduct: On July 17, police were called to Love’s truck stop in reference to a male truck driver who had crashed into another truck and was trying to fight people in the parking lot. Police made contact with Adrian Raya, age 30, who had a large knife protruding from his pocket and had grabbed the handle of the knife as police approached. Police were able to restrain Raya and place him in handcuffs. Witnesses stated that Raya had been speeding into the parking lot when he struck the other truck, then he exited his vehicle and tried to fight other truck drivers and bystanders. Raya stated he had consumed a large amount of alcohol. Weber charged Raya with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and Tennessee Highway Patrol conducted field sobriety tests and charged Raya with DUI.
Stolen Vehicle: On July 18, police responded to a call from Food City East regarding a Jeep that had been stolen from the parking lot while the owner was shopping. The complainant stated he had left his keys under a large bag of tools in the passenger seat and when he came back out of the store he saw a man in a white male leaving with his vehicle while another while male in a red shirt yelled for him to go. Witnesses confirmed that the stolen vehicle left and the accomplice fled the scene toward Brock’s Market.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
