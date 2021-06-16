DUI: On June 11, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter made contact with a driver on West Broadway who repeatedly failed to maintain their lane of travel. The driver was identified as Donald Murrah, age 57. Murrah performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence.
Disorderly Conduct: On June 11, a man approached Patrolman Jordan Douglas regarding three men who were inside his home without permission. Douglas went to the home on Melton Road and made contact with the three men: Joshua Springer, age 32; Randy Hurley, age 55; and Dillon Hudson. While Douglas was detaining the men, both Hurley and Springer failed to cooperate and were handcuffed. The man decided not to prosecute for the men’s presence in his house. Douglas charged Hurley and Springer with Disorderly Conduct and found active warrants for Hurley. Hudson was not charged and was released.
DUI: On June 12, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a Ford traveling on West Broadway with its license plate obstructed. The driver of the Ford was identified as Melissa Cuff, age 50. Weber reported that Cuff had slurred speech and appeared lethargic. After performing poorly on a field sobriety test, Cuff admitted to having taken Seroquel, which affects the central nervous system, before driving. Cuff was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Reckless Endangerment: On June 12, at approximately 11 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on Cosby Highway that blocked the right-hand lane of travel. At that time, Patrolman Paul Weber witnessed a driver traveling towards the traffic stop at a high rate of speed before coming to a stop, nearly striking the patrol vehicle. Weber attempted to get the driver’s attention, but they drove around the patrol vehicle and nearly hit Weber, who had to take evasive action, before continuing down the road. Weber got into his vehicle and caught up with the driver, identified as Teresa Williams, age 58. Williams stated that she couldn’t see to drive at night. Williams was placed under arrest for Reckless Endangerment and Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle.
Warrants: On June 13, Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with a woman on Gregg Lane. According to Weber’s report, he “heard loud music and vacuuming coming from a parked vehicle.” Weber spoke to the woman in the vehicle, who gave a fake name and date of birth. She finally admitted to being Stephanie Stewart, age 34. Weber ran her information and found that she had warrants out of Wilson County for two counts of burglary and multiple counts of theft. Stewart was placed under arrest for the warrants and for false identification.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
