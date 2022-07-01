Shoplifting: On June 28, Patrolman Eli Suggs responded to a shoplifting call from the Shell station on W US-25/70. Employees directed Suggs across the street to speak with Cherokee Cobb, age 25, who was accused of stealing sunglasses from the store. Security footage showed Cobb inside the store with a black backpack. Cobb placed several items in her backpack before walking out without paying. Police searched Cobb’s backpack and located several pairs of sunglasses and multiple bottles of “gas treatment chemicals,” according to Suggs’ report. Cobb was issued a citation for theft and trespassed from the property.
Shoplifting/Assault: On June 28, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to the Kenjo Market on Cosby Highway in response to a theft. Suggs spoke with the caller, who stated that Andrew Bozeman, age 33, had been previously trespassed from the store on June 26. Bozeman came back to the store the night of June 28 and tried to purchase a can of Natural Ice beer. The caller, an employee of the store, took the can of beer from Bozeman, at which point he tried to grab it back. In the process, Bozeman knocked over the protective barrier and a display case, which fell and injured the employee’s hand. Bozeman left with the can of beer, and the caller’s husband confronted Bozeman in the parking lot. “A physical altercation took place, with Bozeman leaving toward Waffle House,” according to Suggs’ report. Police spoke to Bozeman, and reported an “odor of alcohol emanating from his person.” Bozeman was placed under arrest for Public Intoxication, Shoplifting, Trespassing, Disorderly Conduct, and Assault.
Trespass: On June 29, police responded to a call from a Newport Housing Authority residence in regards to an unwanted visitor. The caller stated that Gary Greer, age 50, had entered an apartment without the permission of the renter. Greer stated he was helping a neighbor roll a cooler into the residence, but the caller stated that his help was not needed. Greer refuised to leave the residence and began “asking for medication and talking about [complainant’s] children,” according to officer Jordan Douglas’ report. Both the caller and the aforementioned neighbor stated they did not know Greer. He was placed under arrest for Trespassing and was found to hhave an active warrant for Violation of Probation.
Harassment: On June 30, Patrolman Alex Reese responded to a call from a residence in regards to a harassment incident. Reese spoke to the victim, who stated that he and Charles Karanink, age 66, had been speaking online for several years, but had never met in person. The victim stated that around 1:30 p.m., a man in a red Mini Cooper came to his residence and introduced himself as Karanink. According to Reese’s report, the victim stated that Karanink “wanted to come down and get him and take him back to Kentucky where he allegedly lives.” No warrants were issued regarding the incident, but the victim was informed of his rights and legal options.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
