Credit Card Fraud: On March 22, Officer Eli Suggs was dispatched to Ace Hardware on West Broadway in regards to credit card fraud. According to the report, Wayne Ball, the manager of Ace Hardware, stated that a man, identified on the receipt as Jahmel Williams, had bought a chain saw and backpack leaf blower valued at about $1,300 with a credit card. After the man left, Ball saw that the transaction had been cancelled, but the items were never returned.
Stalcup Arrest: On March 24, Officer Jordan Douglas responded to a call from Food City on Eastern Plaza Way regarding an unconscious female on the rocking chair outside. According to the report, Officer Douglas made contact with the woman, identified as Lucie Stalcup, 63, Newport. Stalcup woke up and began to speak incoherently, with slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol. Stalcup was placed under arrest for her own safety.
Shoplifting: On March 24, Officer Jordan Douglas spoke to Wayne Ball, the manager of Ace Hardware on West Broadway regarding a shoplifter. Ball described the suspect as being white male, wearing blue jeans and a zip-up hoodie with a bandana over his face. The item stolen from the store was valued at $45.97.
Violation of Probation: On March 25, Patrolman Paul Weber received information as to the whereabouts of Amanda Murphy, 30, Cosby. Murphy had an active warrant for Violation of Probation and was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Black Arrest: On March 25, Patrolman Paul Weber approached a vehicle stopped in the middle of Clifton Heights Road. According to the report, The driver of the vehicle, identified as Rheannon Black, 44, McSween Springs Road, Newport, appeared to be stuffing a small baggie between the seats as Patrolman Weber approached. Upon searching the vehicle, Patrolman Weber found various drug paraphernalia items, including syringes and a glass pipe, as well as 1.5 Alprazolam pills. Black was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Finchum Arrest: On March 25, Officer Lindsey Laughter observed a suspicious looking vehicle outside Knight’s Inn. Officer Laughter found that the tags were registered to a different vehicle. Officer Laughter approached the vehicle and made contact with Michelle Finchum, 31, Lake Way, Newport. According to the report, Finchum admitted there were drugs inside the car, and upon searching, Officer Laughter found “mushrooms,” suspected methamphetamine, and prescription drugs for which Finchum did not have a prescription, as well as over $3,500 in mostly small denomination bills. Finchum was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
