Theft: Det. Lt. Max Laughter responded to 4444 Indian Camp Creek Road for the report of a burglary/theft. Laughter spoke with Lt. Chris Gregg, who was off duty and an employee of the property owner. Gregg showed Laughter game camera photos of three different subjects believed to have broken into the residence taking several items from inside the home. The residence is currently vacant and being remodeled. The stolen items were valued at more than $7,500.
DUI: Deputy Jamison Pickens responded to 1669 Old Newport Highway in reference to a single vehicle crash on April 19. Deputies located a small truck that had been driven off the road, striking a power pole near a church. A female, identified as Mary Smith, 47, Knoxville, was found on the ground next to the truck. The report states that Smith had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Smith was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Exercise Due Care, Reckless Endangerment and Resisting Arrest.
Domestic Assault: Christopher Williamson contacted dispatch regarding a physical altercation that occurred at 4584 Canton Grove Road. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with Williamson who said his uncle, John Benson, 35, Cosby, punched him in the face. Deputies observed wounds consistent with Williamson’s story. Benson fled the scene before their arrival, however, deputies returned to the residence later that day and arrested Benson for Domestic Assault and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Use.
Probation Violation: Deputies Jamison Pickens and Blake Cupp attempted to serve a warrant on Frederick Hunter, 38, at 507 Strawberry Way. Upon arrival, deputies heard the suspect talking inside a camper on the premises. Pickens made contact with Hunter and placed him under arrest. He was transported to the County Jail and booked for Probation Violation.
Aggravated Abuse: Nancy Evans, 53, Newport, came to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on April 22 to turn herself in on a Circuit Court warrant. Evans was placed under arrest for the charge of Aggravated Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
