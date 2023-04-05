March 27- 31
Jimmy Lee Branham to Gary Halverson Jr. and wife, Georgianna Halverson, $8,000.
Lee Cathcart to Chad R. Huskey and wife, Stephanie M. Huskey, 5th District, $7,000.
Terri L. Hansen, et al, and Willis E. Corley to Jason E. Gunderson, et al, and Frank N. Gunderson, 3rd District, $15,000.
Tommy S. Large, et al, and Waynella I. Large, Arlie D. Blankenship and Arielle A. Blankenship to Stephen M. Hannah and wife, Karen E. Hannah, 8th District, $159,510.
Marjorie Clevenger to Forest Clevenger, 8th District, $25,000.
Brock and Scott PLLC to Adam Impellizzieri, 4th District, $51,080.19.
Jon D. Fuqua and wife, Janice R. Fuqua to Fuqua Family Irrevocable Trust, $0.
Robert Hefner to Randall E. Hefner, 6th District, $1,000.
Chad Richard Huskey, et al, and David Lee Carr to Melinda S. Johnson, 5th District, $510,000.
Joseph Bo Phillips Denton and wife, Elizabeth Taylor Denton to David Nielsen, 7th District, $89,000.
Michael Scarcella and wife, Linda Scarcella to Chad R. Huskey, et al, and David Lee Carr, 5th District, $45,000.
New Porch Investments LLC to David Clayton Hanson, 9th District, $112,000.
Monica Walker to Austin Joseph Bettencourt and wife, Emily Anne Bettencourt, 3rd District, $150,000.
Mark Webster to Mihir Patel, 2nd District, $15,900.
Marguerite M. Stone, et al, and Richard J. Plate Jr., Scott A. Plate and Valerie A. Kennedy to Donnie Jackson Miller and wife, Patricia Diane Miller, 5th District, $35,000.
Thomas H. Dickenson, Substitute Trustee to Tom Phillips, et al, and David Maples, 4th District, $114,000.
Daniel Glenn Conard to Tammy D. Medeiros, et al, and Richard H. Pennell and Garfield P. Lewis Jr., 1st District, $65,000.
Kristina M. Horne, et al, and Savannah A. Greening to MUS Land Sales LLC, 2nd District, $40,000.
Jennie W. Hurst, et al, and Jana W. Johnson, Denise Webb, Denise Webb Blakely, and William R. Ewing to Roger Stokely, 5th District, $50,000.
Brian McMahan and wife, Kathy McMahan to 1816BRD LLC, 7th District, $120,000.
Mary Evans White, et al, and Mary Carita Evans Lowe, Matthew Stephen Newton Sr., David Newton, Daniel Newton, Sarah Newton, Emory I. Lopez, and Melissa Rodriguez to Dennis Benson, et al, and Philip G. Ownby, Brian Flament and William J. Francis, 8th District, $330,000.
Nancy L. Roberts and husband, Larry R. Roberts to Danny L. Breeding, et al, and Luci Gage, 5th District, $38,000.
Geraldine H. Ridens and husband Gary E. Ridens to Geraldine H. Ridens, et al, and Gary E. Ridens and Bruce Hall, 6th District, $300,000.
William Ball, et al, and Amber Wilds Ball and Amber Wilds to Ronald Alan Dornacher and wife, Ellen Kay Dornacher, 8th District, $137,000.
