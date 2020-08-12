Warrants served: Lisa Williford, 37, Clevenger Cut Off, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to comply with child support (two counts) on Sunday, Aug. 9. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Williford at Walgreens without incident.
McWilliams arrest: Officers were dispatched to Walmart concerning an intoxicated male subject on Saturday, Aug. 8. While en route, officers were advised the male as Cade A. McWilliams, 23, Wichita, KS. Upon arrival, Patrolman Paul Weber found McWilliams sitting next to his vehicle. McWilliams advised officers he had been trying to “arrest his intoxicated friend Colonel Sanders”. According to the report, McWilliams had an odor of alcohol about his person and admitted to consuming alcohol prior. He was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication.
Warrants served: Martin A. Sandoval, 32, New Market, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation, failure to appear and contempt of court on Saturday, Aug. 8. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Sandoval without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Dalton arrest: Tabatha L. Dalton, 40, Murray Branch Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, Aug. 9. Patrolman Joshyua Shults cited Dalton in lieu of making an arrest.
Warrants served: Adam Loza, 35, Short Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Sunday, Aug. 9. Patrolman Joshyua Shults cited Loza in lieu of making an arrest.
Warrant served: Cecil R. Jordan, 55, Morristown, was served with an active outstanding warrant for theft over $1,000 on Saturday, Aug. 8. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Jordan following a traffic stop.
Arrowood arrest: Officers were dispatched to 511 Waters Drive concerning a domestic disturbance on Saturday, Aug. 8. Capt. Donald Coakley spoke with Delmar Cardona, 40, who showed a video to officers of Michelle L. Arrowood yelling at him and then striking him with a wooden board. According to the report, Arrowood had an odor of alcohol about her person and her speech was slurred. She was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault and public intoxication.
Stewart arrest: Brandon R. Stewart, 35, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of sex offender registry on Saturday, Aug. 8. Patrolman Michael Robey arrested Stewart at 762 Cosby Highway.
Warrants served: Amy N. Allison, 43, White Oak, was served with active outstanding warrants for aggravated burglary, theft $1,000-$10,000 and criminal conspiracy on Friday, Aug. 7. Det. Scott Lamb served Allison the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrants served: Edward H. Feldner, 79, White Oak, was served with active outstanding warrants for aggravated burglary, theft $1,000 — $10,000 and criminal conspiracy on Friday, Aug. 7. Patrolman Justin Shelton served Feldner the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Cate arrest: Officers were dispatched to Factory Connection concerning an intoxicated male subject on Friday, Aug. 7. Captain Matthew Elliott came in contact with the male in question, identified as Darrel W. Cate, 43, Dandridge, who was falling asleep while standing near the door. According to the report, Cate admitted he took “some pills” two days ago. Cate was then arrested without incident. A subsequent search of his person revealed a box that contained Suboxone, a loaded needle and a baggie that contained 1.32 grams of methamphetamine. Cate was charged with public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule III and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Goins arrest: Joshua R. Goins, 37, Pearl Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Goins at a residence on Myers Circle.
DUI: Officers were dispatched to 852 Seabrook Street in reference to a domestic disturbance on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Patrolman Paul Weber came in contact with Jeremiah Ross, 32, who was standing in the driveway. Ross reportedly admitted he was intoxicated. Officers then spoke with Christi Johnson, 30, who said she and Ross were arguing when Ross retrieved an airsoft pistol and made threats. Ross was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
