DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Sulphur Springs Road in reference to an unwanted visitor on Monday, May 25. Deputy Daniel Smith observed a truck that was stuck in a creek and the female driver, identified as Christy M. Pruitt, 43, West Broadway Street, walking around the area. When deputies made contact with Pruitt, they detected an odor of alcohol about her person. According to the report, Pruitt admitted to drinking alcohol prior. Pruitt reportedly declined to participate in a field sobriety test. She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (2nd offense), violation of implied consent and driving while license revoked.
DUI: A Newport man was arrested by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence on Tuesday, May 26. Lt. Chris Gregg reported he conducted a routine traffic stop after he observed a vehicle cross the centerline on West Highway 25/70 several times. Lt. Gregg made contact with the driver, identified as Justin Lee Frasier, 35, Wells Lanes, who had a “strong” odor of alcohol about his person, bloodshot eyes and had a difficult time answering questions. According to the report, Frasier refused to participate in a field sobriety test. He was then placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence.
Parole violation: Caswella D. Pruitt, 41, Rock City Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of parole on Monday, May 25. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Pruitt following a traffic stop.
Warrants served: Jessie D. Worthington, 28, Jefferson City, was served with active outstanding warrants for evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving while license revoked, failure to yield and violation of probation (two counts) on Monday, May 25. Deputy Wes Keys arrested Worthington without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.
Warrants served: Billy Ray Boykin, 28, Beechwood Drive, was served with active outstanding warrants for forgery and theft of automobile on Tuesday, May 26. According to the warrants filed by Deputy Daniel Smith, Boykin was wanted after he stole a 2006 Chevrolet Impala that belonged to Amy Hunt on Monday, May 25. Boykin reportedly forged his signature on the vehicle’s title. Lt. Max Laughter along with NPD patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested Boykin after he was found inside a trailer behind Feed My Sheep.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
