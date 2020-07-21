Domestic assault: Ashley Conley, 31, Overlook Way, filed a domestic assault at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, July 17. Deputy Jessica Butler spoke with Conley, who said her boyfriend, James Daniel Tucker, 29, assaulted her numerous times at their residence following an argument over Conley’s cell phone. Conley said Tucker then took her cell phone, preventing her from calling 911, and he allegedly “messed up” her vehicle’s battery. Deputies observed wounds consistent to Conley’s story. Tucker was later arrested and charged with domestic assault, kidnapping and interference with an emergency call.
Probation violation: Jessica Rene Stuart, 33, Sunshine Circle, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, July 17. Sgt. Joey Owings arrested Stuart at a residence on Cosby Cutoff Road.
Pursuit: The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Newport man following a brief vehicle pursuit on Sunday, July 19. Deputy Blake Cupp reported he observed Tommy Franklin, 30, Jessica Way, sitting in a black Infinity at the Dollar General on Highway 411 and knew Franklin had felony warrants for his arrest. Deputy Cupp said as he entered the parking lot, Franklin fled the scene at a high rate of speed onto Old Highway 411 toward Jefferson County. According to the report, Deputy Cupp lost sight of Franklin near the Jefferson County line and terminated the pursuit. Warrants have been issued.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Patter Road in reference to an assault that occurred on Sunday, July 19. Upon arrival, Deputy Jody Henry spoke with Harold Potter, 64, who said Melinda Ann Coulter, 60, allegedly struck him in the head with an unknown object. Deputies observed wounds consistent to Potter’s story and Coulter was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
