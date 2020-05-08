Aggravated assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Travis Way in reference to a domestic disturbance on Thursday, May 7. Upon arrival Deputy Brock Hannah spoke with Billy Gibson, 54, who said Eric Campbell, 46, allegedly assaulted him. Campbell fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. According to the report, Gibson sustained injuries to his ear.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
