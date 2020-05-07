Unwanted visitor: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Gregg Lane in reference to an unwanted visitor on Monday, May 4. Upon arrival Patrolman Chris Silvers spoke with Michael Haney, 52, who said Crystal Ledford, 38, and her boyfriend refused to leave his apartment. According to the report, Ptl. Silvers learned Haney had allowed Ledford to stay at the apartment for a month. Officers spoke with the Newport Housing Director, who said Haney is the only person on the lease, therefore, Ledford and her boyfriend left the property without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM A REPORT COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
