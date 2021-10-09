Automobile Theft: Deputies were dispatched to Grey Stone Way on the report of a stolen vehicle. They made contact with Mary Stapleton, who alleged that her neighbors Justyn Massey and Tisha Matthews came to her residence to borrow her vehicle. Stapleton told them no due to the vehicle not being insured. Stapleton stated that she proceeded to fall asleep with her front door open. When she woke up she noticed her keys and vehicle were missing. The vehicle was later involved in a crash in Newport. The report states that Massey was the driver of the vehicle and Matthews was the passenger. Both parties were transported to Newport Medical Center for treatment. No charges have been filed at this time, as law enforcement was unable to speak with Stapleton. Stapleton was required to swear off on and sign the warrants before they could be served.
Violation of Order of Protection: Deputy Bryce Pickens conducted a traffic stop on Hartford Road on a Silver Honda that failed to maintain its lane of travel. Pickens spoke with the driver who identified himself as Eric Ridenour. Ridenour stated that he did not have a license due to it being revoked for a prior DUI conviction. Dispatch checked Ridenour through the N.C.I.C. database and found that he had an order of protection taken against him by Sandra Williamson. Williamson was in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. Williamson stated that she thought the order had been dropped. Ridenour was arrested and transported to the County Jail for Driving on a Revoked License and Violation of Court Order.
Vandalism Under $500: Deputy Joshua Boyce spoke with Ronnie McGaha at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office about a vandalism that occurred around the time of 11:10 a.m. on Oct. 5. McGaha stated that he recently separated form his husband, Michael Hance, due to relationship issues. McGaha provided Boyce with three videos showing Hance outside of his residence “messing” with his vehicle. The last video showed Hance hitting the side of McGaha’s vehicle. The last part of the video also allegedly showed Hance breaking the vehicle’s passenger side taillight. Charges have been filed against Hance for Vandalism Under $500.
Failure to Comply: While on patrol, Deputy Jamison Pickens noticed April Stokely sitting on the porch of a residence on Bullard Drive. Pickens had prior knowledge that Stokely was wanted out of Cocke County for a child support warrant. Stokely was taken into custody without incident and transported to the County Jail for booking.
Possession of Schedule VI: On Thursday, October 7, Deputy Randy Forbes saw a black Ford SUV turning onto Woodson Road from North Highway 321 with a cracked front windshield. Forbes initiated a traffic stop and came in contact with the driver, Erika Toby. During the traffic stop, Forbes was able to detect an odor consistent with marijuana. Deputy Forbes contacted Central Dispatch who advised that Toby had a revoked license and her car insurance could not be confirmed. Forbes asked Toby why there was an odor of marijuana coming from her car and she allegedly stated there were “marijuana roaches” in the dash of her vehicle. Toby gave Forbes consent to search the vehicle. During the search a glass pipe, a metal grinder, Tops rolling papers and suspected marijuana roaches were found. Toby also admitted to having marijuana on her person. Toby was taken in custody and transported to the County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
