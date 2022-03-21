Warrants: Deputy Randy Forbes was dispatched to a residence on Hilltop Drive in reference to a subject that wanted to turn himself in due to having warrants for his arrest. Forbes was met by Chadwick Daimian Finkley, who had four warrants for multiple charges. Finkley was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail. He was charged with Theft of Property Over $1,000, two counts of Identity Theft and Forgery.
Fraudulent Use of Card: Sergeant Heath Willis spoke with Colette Sutton who called dispatch to report a stolen credit card via phone. Sutton stated she received her credit card statement and noticed a new balance of $861.35. Sutton said she suspects her daughter, Meagan Cutshaw, got in her purse and took the card at some point because she has allegedly done that before. Sutton said most of the purchases were made at Walmart. Sutton also noticed that the card had been used at Newport Utilities to make a electric bill payment. Sutton stated that the workers at NUB told her that Cutshaw had called and used that particular credit card. Sutton wishes to have a report on file and said she would pursue charges in the future.
Harassment: Deputies were dispatched to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office for a walk in report. Sergeant Dylan Norton made contact with Sterling Price, who alleged that Deirdre Rutledge had harassed him. Price went on to say that he and Rutledge have been arguing over property and civil matters. On February 25, Price contacted Rutledge via text message and informed her that if she continued to harass him he would file warrants for her arrest. Rutledge allegedly acknowledged the message and continued to contact Price without his consent. Proof of contact was found on Price’s phone. Rutledge has allegedly began in contact with Price’s family members and co-workers slandering his name. Norton went to Rutledge’s residence on Hooper Hwy to speak with Rutledge to informed her of the harassment charge. She was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail.
Domestic Assault: Deputy Zachary Magouirk was dispatched to a residence on Circle Road on reports of domestic violence. He made contact with Deborah Owens, who stated that she was in bed when her husband, Michael Owens, came into the room and allegedly began threatening to kill her and her mother who was not at the residence. Owens stated that she tried to ignore her husband, but he became angry and stated to her that he would hurt her before allegedly striking her on the lower back, middle of her back, her right shoulder and pushed her head downward onto the bed. Owens further alleged that during the assault her husband stated “If you call the cops I’ll know and things will get bad.” Owens did provide a written statement of the events but Magouirk did not observe any injuries to Owens’ person. When Magouirk made contact with Owens he noticed a strong smell of alcohol and he appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Mrs. Owens stated that her husband had been drinking all night before the incident occurred. Mr. Owens was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.